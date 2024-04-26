Warzone Mobile Week 4 Cover Me event: All rewards, how to get, and more

The Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Season 3 Week 4 Cover Me event is currently live. By participating in this event and playing any Battle Royale or Multiplayer playlist, you can earn Event Points and unlock exciting free rewards. The ultimate prize is the Disruption weapon blueprint for the MTZ Interceptor marksman rifle.

This event will conclude on May 1, 2024, when Season 3 Reloaded goes live.

In this article, we will take a closer look at all the Week 4 Cover Me event rewards and how you can earn them in Warzone Mobile.

What are all the Warzone Mobile Week 4 Cover Me event rewards?

Expand Tweet

Warzone Mobile Week 4 Cover Me event has five exclusive rewards along with four Bruiser Badges that you can use in the event store to unlock the following limited-time rewards:

Killshot Calling Card - 400 Event Points Bruiser Badge - 4000 Event Points Bound to Strike Large Decal - 5000 Event Points Bruiser Badge - 35000 Event Points Creep Caliber Weapon Charm - 50000 Event Points Bruiser Badge - 66000 Event Points Loom and Doom Vehicle skin - 90000 Event Points Bruiser Badge - 120000 Event Points Disruptor MTZ Interceptor Blueprint - 160000 Event Points

How to earn all the Warzone Mobile Week 4 Cover Me event rewards?

How to earn Event Points (Image via Activision)

To acquire rewards, you must collect Event Points (EP) by completing specific challenges or Event Actions. Each reward unlocks after reaching a designated milestone, with the required EP outlined above.

Here's the list of Event Actions you can complete to accumulate Event Points and unlock rewards:

Sniper Rifle eliminations in Battle Royale: 400 Event Points per kill

400 Event Points per kill Completing Bounty Contracts: 500 Event Points per Bounty COntract completion

500 Event Points per Bounty COntract completion Headshots earned in Battle Royale: 100 Event Points per headshot

100 Event Points per headshot Eliminations earned in Battle Royale and Multiplayer: 100 Event Points for BR / 25 Event Points for MP

100 Event Points for BR / 25 Event Points for MP Buy Precision Airstrikes: 50 Event Points

50 Event Points Complete Contracts: 150 Event Points

150 Event Points Survive 3rd circle collapse wave: 500 Event Points

You can collect Tactical Boosts to increase the amount of Event Points earned for certain Event Actions.

That covers all you need to know about the Week 4 Cover Me event rewards and how to earn them in Warzone Mobile.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: