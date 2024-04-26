Activision is offering the brand-new Disruption Blueprint for free in Warzone Mobile. Players can claim this reward by completing a set of challenges offered in the game with the latest "Cover Me" event in Warzone Mobile. Alongside the Disruption Blueprint, players can redeem numerous other rewards, making this quite a fun-filled experience for all players.

This article will explore the means through which you can get your hands on the Disruption Blueprint for free in Warzone Mobile.

How to get Disruption Blueprint for free in Warzone Mobile

The Disruption Blueprint is a free-to-earn reward in Warzone Mobile. Exclusively available during the Cover Me event from April 25 to 30, 2024, players can only redeem it by completing the offered challenges within the prescribed period.

The MTZ Interceptor's latest blueprint is the final reward for completing all challenges and maxing out the entire free reward tracker offered with the Cover Me event. Essentially, you must play enough games and complete all the challenges to easily reach the maxed-out reward bar.

That said, here's a list of all the challenges you must complete to earn the Disruption Blueprint for free in Warzone Mobile:

Sniper Rifle eliminations: 400 Event Points

400 Event Points Completing Bounty Contracts: 500 Event Points

500 Event Points Headshots earned in Battle Royale: 100 Event Points

100 Event Points Eliminations earned in Battle Royale and Multiplayer: 100 Event Points for BR / 25 Event Points for MP

100 Event Points for BR / 25 Event Points for MP Buy Precision Airstrikes: 50 Event Points

50 Event Points Complete Contracts: 150 Event Points

150 Event Points Survive 3rd circle collapse wave: 500 Event Points

Furthermore, the official patch states that completing bounties, or any of the first three event actions will ensure that the Event Points you earn in the future are boosted to 145%.

Alongside earning the free Disruption Blueprint for the MTZ Interceptor in Warzone Mobile, completing these challenges will yield you the following rewards in the game as you reach the designated Event Point milestones:

Killshot Calling Card: 400 Event Points Bruiser Badge: 4000 Event Points Bound to Strike Large Decal: 5000 Event Points Bruiser Badge: 35000 Event Points Creep Caliber Weapon Charm: 50000 Event Points Bruiser Badge: 66000 Event Points Loom and Doom Vehicle skin: 90000 Event Points Bruiser Badge: 120000 Event Points Disruptor MTZ Interceptor Blueprint: 160000 Event Points

That's all there is to know about getting the Disruption Blueprint for free in Warzone Mobile.

