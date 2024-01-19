Warzone stuck in an Armor Plate error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty Warzone developer is investigating many issues, including a new Armor Plate error hindering the overall gameplay experience. It is a bizarre problem that gets players stuck in a plating animation when knocked down by an enemy operator. This seems like a visual bug, but it could be associated with a bigger problem that might cause future glitches with a fundamental mechanic.

Warzone is a tactical shooter where the movement, gunplay, and armor plating mechanics are crucial as they build the game's flow. The failure of such a basic feature can potentially turn into game-breaking bugs. The devs would ideally find the root cause of this issue and soon deploy a suitable patch to fix it permanently.

This article will highlight the possible fixes for the armor plate error in Warzone that players can use, though none are guaranteed to work.

How to fix the Warzone armor plate looping error?

Here are a few workarounds you can try in Warzone to solve the armor plate animation looping error when down.

You should try restarting the game and check if it is solved on the first try. Sometimes, a fresh game session can help the client to run the required dependencies correctly.

If stuck in this animation, try pressing the armor plate keybind again to stop the looped animation.

You can also try blocking your character near a wall and force the animation to be canceled. However, this might only work if it is a simple visual bug.

Try asking your squadmates for help to get you revived. This could stop the bug and help you escape the recurring glitch.

If all else fails, you should contact the official Activision Support team and raise a ticket for the problem.

These are not official fixes and only a few methods to help you resolve the problem. It is important to note that the developer is already aware of this issue and is trying to engineer a permanent fix for it. However, it might take a while before an official patch is released since it is crucial to identify the exact problem.

Possible reasons

The nature of the armor plating looping error hints toward an issue in the game files. However, the devs must create a targeted patch to deal with this issue if it is more than a simple visual bug. In such a scenario, nothing can be done on the user side.

There is also a possibility that the local files on the user’s device are corrupt. This can be resolved by reinstalling Warzone from scratch, as it would ideally be necessary to redownload and install fresh files.

