"We lost Warzone 1 for this": CoD fans slam the new Gulag in MW3 Warzone

The Gulag in Warzone has always been a highlight, giving the battle royale experience a distinctive twist. It has kept players on the edge of their seats whether they are clinging to a victory or facing a crushing defeat. However, the well-known battlefield has undergone a transformation that many fans are finding difficult to accept with the release of MW3 Warzone.

Fans of CoD quickly took to social media and gaming forums to voice their disapproval of the new Gulag. Rather than just feeling nostalgic for the previous iteration, they seem to be enraged about what they consider to be a mistake in the game's development.

The effects of the new Gulag go beyond nostalgia and wounded sentiments. Many players contend that the modifications impair the overall experience and break the flow of the game. The Gulag is an essential part of Warzone's character, not merely a fun extra.

CoD enthusiasts criticize MW3 Warzone's new gulag

User Glum-Carpenter2427 raised valid concerns about the gameplay experience in MW3 Warzone, particularly regarding the vulnerability of players using the laser attachment and the perceived ineffectiveness of smoke bombs.

He highlighted areas where MW3 Warzone may need improvements to enhance gameplay balance and tactical options.

User rader83 captured the frustration felt by many players regarding the prevalence of cheating in Call of Duty games. They labeled the experience as "unplayable" and criticized Activision for failing to adequately address the issue.

A strong opinion about the use of smoke grenades in the Gulag was expressed in a comment by user SSPURR, which implied that players who use this tactic should lose. It suggests a view that, in the context of one-on-one Gulag fighting, the use of smoke grenades might be viewed as unsportsmanlike or unfair.

Within the Call of Duty community, certain tactics may be viewed as more respectable or acceptable than others. This sentiment represents a particular perspective on gaming etiquette and strategy.

By using mouse and keyboard controls in Warzone instead of the more conventional controller input method, user goldengamer64's comment seems to express surprise or admiration for the player's smooth and accurate movements in the clip.

It draws attention to the idea that using a mouse and keyboard gives a competitive edge in terms of speed and accuracy, especially in fast-paced games where precise movement and aim are essential.

This observation highlights the ongoing discussion in gaming communities about the benefits and drawbacks of various input techniques and how they affect gameplay.

User _TheVengeful_'s response seems to be a direct criticism, implying that the problem is actually a lack of skill on the side of the player in the video rather than a bug in the game or an unfair advantage.

Dismissing the complaint as merely a reflection of subpar Gulag performance, it implies that the commenter's abilities are insufficient for success in that specific area of the game.

This response might be a reflection of a viewpoint that prioritizes individual skill and accountability in gaming, where player ability is the primary cause of success rather than outside influences.