What are the best FOV settings for Warzone 2 in Season 4 Reloaded?

FOV or Field of View is an important visual setting in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is defined as the visible world that one can see around them at a given time. The Field of View values are often described in numbers. The higher the number, the more one can see the world around them. While that might make it obvious that you should always keep it at the maximum value, it isn't always optimal.

When the Field of View value is turned all the way up, it does provide a better view of the surroundings, but it comes at a cost. With a higher FOV, the objects in your surroundings become smaller to accommodate more information. This might make it difficult to identify targets and keep track of them. Hence, the setting needs a lot of adjustments to arrive at optimal results.

With that said, this guide will take a closer look at the best FOV settings to use in Warzone 2 for both PC and Consoles.

Best FOV settings for Warzone 2 on PC

90 vs 120 FOV (Images via Activision/edited by Sportskeeda)

On PC, you have better control of your aim. A mouse provides higher precision that allows you to make the micro-adjustments accurately as and when required. Hence, it is advised to pick a high FOV value for PC players who use a mouse and keyboard in particular. It is recommended to pick a FOV value between 100 and 120.

However, if you have a bigger display and face no issues in identifying enemies, you can set it all the way up to 120. Along with the FOV, the following are also advised to be tweaked:

ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Third-Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Best FOV settings for Warzone 2 on Consoles

60 vs 110 FOV (Images via Activision/edited by Sportskeeda)

Console players use a controller to play the game and have to rely a lot on the aim-assist feature to make the micro-adjustments. Playing a first-person shooter like Warzone 2 on a controller is not an easy task. Hence, it is advised to pick a FOV value that is lower than PC users. This will ensure that you don't have to constantly make those hard adjustments using the sticks.

It is advised to pick a FOV value between 90 and 110. This will give you a balanced viewing experience without making it difficult to identify and shoot targets at a distance. Here as well, it is recommended to change the below mentioned settings to the following:

ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Wide

How to change FOV settings in Warzone 2?

Changing FOV (Image via Activision)

Changing FOV settings in the battle royale title is pretty straightforward and the steps are the same irrespective of the platform you are on. To change your Field of View in the game:

Launch Warzone 2 and go to 'Settings'.

Select the Graphics section and navigate to the 'View' tab.

Adjust the slider to set your preferred FOV value.

This is all there is to changing the FOV settings. In this tab, you can also change over secondary viewing settings suggested above, such as the ADS FOV, Weapon FOV, and more.

That covers the best FOV settings to use in Warzone 2. However, it is worth noting here that Field of View is highly preferential and it should be adjusted based on one's taste and playstyle. The values suggested in this guide aim to deliver the best possible FOV range for players to experiment with.

