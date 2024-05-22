What is DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3? New Killstreak in Season 4 explained

Players are going to witness a new Killstreak called DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4. Alongside other weapon options, the DNA Bomb will play a significant role when it comes to giving players an edge over their opponents during online matches. It's going to be an effective option to use for intense and crunch moments in a Multiplayer game.

This article will mention all the necessary details about the DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3 coming with Season 4.

DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 explained

DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3 will return from 2014's Advanced Warfare (Image via Activision)

The DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3 will arrive with the launch of Season 4. The upcoming Killstreak can be used to trigger a massive explosion of gas during a match. However, players need to get a specific amount of kills without dying in order to unlock DNA Bomb Killstreak. Unfortunately, the number of kills required in Season 4 is yet to be disclosed by the developers.

Once the DNA Bomb is granted to a player, they will be able to detonate it to eliminate all members of the enemy team. Another crucial point to note is that detonating this gas bomb won't completely end the match like the M.G.B (Mass Guided Bomb) Killstreak.

For those unaware, the DNA Bomb was originally introduced in Advanced Warfare almost a decade ago. In that game, it was unveiled as a bio-weapon for attacking the nerves of an enemy. Advanced Warfare players were able to unlock this bomb after obtaining a 30-gun kill streak.

That's pretty much everything there is to know regarding the DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4.

New weapon options arriving with MW3 Season 4

A still from the upcoming Season 4 of MW3 (Image via Activision)

Players will get a set of four new weapons when the next seasonal update arrives on May 29. Below is the list of all the guns and melee weapons coming with MW3 Season 4:

Superi 46 (Submachine Gun)

Kar98 (Marksman rifle)

Reclaimer 18 (Shotgun)

Sledgehammer (Melee weapon)

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, keep following Sportskeeda.