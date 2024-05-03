DNA Bomb from Advanced Warfare is reportedly coming to MW3 and Warzone

MW3 and Warzone are rumored to get the DNA Bomb from Advanced Warfare as a new killstreak. The speculation arose from an X post by @BobNetworkUK, stating a new code name “dna_nuke" has been added to the list in the Call of Duty HQ alongside the “reaper_drone."

However, Activision hasn't provided any official confirmation for both these killstreaks. This article will highlight the possible arrival of Advanced Warfare’s DNA Bomb in MW3 and Warzone.

Note: This article is based on rumors and speculations. Readers must take the information herein with a grain of salt.

MW3 and Warzone rumored to receive DNA Bomb killstreak from Advanced Warfare

The DNA Bomb is one of the most iconic killstreaks from Advanced Warfare and originally required a 30 gun kill streak. It is different from the existing Nuke currently available in MW3 as it would immediately replace the match timer with a 10-second-long countdown. When the timer reaches zero, a green gas appears over the map for a few seconds and decimates the entire enemy team.

The enemy bodies would emit a green gas and lie on top of a similar colored fluid. Note that it did not activate with scorestreaks and required a purely gun-kill streak. It is easily one of the most difficult killstreaks to call in and requires a higher elimination count than MW3’s Nuke.

The Reaper Drone was used to remotely target regions of the map for missiles to strike. It is a successor to the predator strike but might arrive with slight changes in MW3 and Warzone to balance its power level. However, these might be difficult to implement in the new generation shooter title.

Both killstreaks would also need to be balanced for the battle royale so players might see a new Champion’s Quest tailor-made for the DNA Bomb. This could be a part of the future roadmap for the title to introduce new gameplay elements.

It is important to note that both the code names were added to Call of Duty HQ so it might be used in Activision’s upcoming shooter title instead. But these remain speculations till the publisher officially announces its arrival in future updates.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of Activision for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.