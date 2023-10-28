What happens if you fly into the UFO anomaly in Warzone 2 The Haunting event?

The Call of Duty Warzone 2 community can jump in and play various game modes and enjoy new visual makeovers in Al Mazrah and Vondel to celebrate the Halloween festival. The Haunting event is currently live with with various unearthly monsters looking large on the map. This includes a strange Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) that appears after taking down the flying anomalies.

Warzone 2 currently features a total of six boss monsters around the Al Mazrah map. One of these bosses is the UFO and it is an extremely tenuous task to eliminate it without being targeted by enemy operators. Moreover, these anomalies seem to have their own defense mechanism that can deal lethal damage to players.

This article will highlight the result of flying too close to the UFO anomaly in Warzone 2 The Haunting event.

What happens if you deploy over the UFO anomaly in Warzone 2 The Haunting?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter at its core and rewards players for utilizing different strategies to secure kills and win matches. However, there are some plans that you should avoid at all costs as they can lead to immediate elimination from the online lobby. One such case is flying on top of or touching the UFO anomaly.

Call of Duty UK posted a video on X (previously Twitter) to warn players about the perils of flying too close to the UFO anomaly. The video starts off with the perspective of a player diving through the air space towards the anomaly near the coast of Al Mazrah. As the player reaches closer to the black ball in the sky, the character suddenly starts taking damage that shatters their starting armor plates.

The player swerves near the anomaly and immediately dies after taking sustained hits from the ball. It is a dangerous gamble to approach these unknown objects as they are capable of punishing players.

Interstitially, the damage does not start ticking until the player reaches a certain radius. This means that it could be possible to survive an interaction like this but the risk of taking plenty of damage from the UFO anomaly is high.

This can be highly disadvantageous as it will leave you as an easy target for players who swarm the areas around the boss monsters to secure loot and challenge the monsters for exclusive in-game rewards like player cards, emblems, and more.

It is important to note that summoning and challenging boss monsters is dangerous if your preparations are incomplete. Since other players will also try to secure boss kills, enemy operators might try to eliminate you to secure all the loot dropped by the paranormal creatures.

It is an exciting week for the entire community as the developers recently deployed an update for a week-long Double XP event, making it the perfect time to grind for all rewards in The Haunting. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.