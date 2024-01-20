What does Redeploy mean in Warzone?

Call of Duty Warzone, one of the most challenging battle royale games, features a special way to bring back teammates called Redeploy. Due to its difficulty level, Activision carried over the Gulag system to provide the player base with a chance before they would need to be bought back by their teammates. However, the term redeploy is used in many things and is not limited to only buybacks.

Every player in a Warzone lobby must capitalize on all the opportunities that they come across to be able to win a match, and redeploying is one of them. This includes the use of different strategies like initiating aggressive gunfights, taking down enemy operators with long-range weapons, and rotating to the most advantageous position in safe zones.

This article will highlight what redeploy means in Warzone.

What happens when a player is redeployed in Warzone?

Expand Tweet

The word redeploy is pretty straightforward and self-explanatory. It refers to the act of sending someone back to a location in a combat sense. The case is similar for Warzone and the first thing that comes to mind when using this term is when a teammate is brought back after being eliminated.

In the battle royale game mode, once a player is killed, they are sent to the Gulag, where they must defeat an enemy operator to return to the match. If you win in this one-on-one battle, you will be sent back to the battlefield, and the game will notify you that you are being redeployed.

However, if you lose the gunfight, the only way to re-enter is when a squadmate pays a certain amount of in-game cash loot and buys you back.

Expand Tweet

This is also a form of redeployment in Warzone when a member of your team spends loot to bring you back into the lobby. However, you would need to gather loot all over once again, as you would generally be sent to the playing field with a basic weapon and low resources.

Another form of redeploying is the simple act of using a Redeploy Drone. It enables you to reach a certain height from which you can relocate to another part of the map with the help of a parachute. But, in this case, there are no notifications in the game that you are redeploying.

In other modes like Resurgence, you can come back to life repeatedly for a certain amount of time. All you have to do is ensure one of your teammates remains alive and survives till the countdown ends. This is another form of redeployment, but it is exclusive to only some modes.

In some matches, you will notice many players suddenly being released from the Gulag. This is a mass redeployment that occurs randomly and is designed to increase the pace of the match.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone updates, guides, and news.

Perk Packages not working || Failing to launch on Steam and Battle.net || Crashing on startup error || Fetching Online Profile error