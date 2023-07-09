What are the safe codes for Modern Warfare 2 'Alone' campaign mission?

Alone is the 13th mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign. It particularly stands out from the rest due to the fact that it takes a completely different approach. Most missions in the title are all about high-octane gameplay. However, Alone sets itself apart from the guns-blazing action and relies heavily on stealth, crafting, exploration, and survival.

With such a change in pace, one expects something unique from the mission, and that it delivers. Upon exploring the locked-down city at night, an injured Soap comes across two safes. Both require players to figure out the code for them to unveil the content within. However, this can be a little challenging.

That said, this guide will take a look at the two safe codes in Modern Warfare 2 campaign's Alone mission and how to unlock them.

How to unlock the safes in the Alone mission of Modern Warfare 2?

As previously mentioned, you'll find two safes in the mission. One is located in the Coffee Shop and the other in the Workshop; both hold important items that are crucial to survive the night.

To unlock them, you'll have to gather clues from the environment and decipher them yourselves. However, if you want to skip the grind and save yourself some time, here's how you can unlock both the safes in Modern Warfare 2's Alone mission:

Safe #1

First safe (Image via @Astrosive on YouTube)

The first safe is located in the Coffee Shop. To get to it, follow the steps below:

As you progress through the mission, you'll eventually encounter a green door that is trapped.

Circumvent it through the window, and you will eventually find yourself face-to-face with a dying man. Just ahead of him is the Coffee Shop.

Here, don't immediately head down. Instead, find the door that says No Entry.

Use the Prying Tool to open the door and head inside. You'll find the first safe.

Interact with it and enter the code: 10-10-80; doing so will unlock it.

Inside this safe, you'll find a silenced .50 GS pistol and some Throwing Knives.

Safe #2

Second safe (Image via @Astrosive on YouTube)

Unlike the first safe that is hard to miss, the second may be a little complicated to find. Here's how you can get to it:

Take the left exit from the Coffee Shop and reach the alleyway.

Head towards the parked white car.

Get inside through the blue door and you'll find the second safe there.

Now enter the code: 37-60-80 to unlock it.

Once unlocked, you'll find a Crossbow and some more Throwing Knives. Having these greatly helps in surviving the night and remaining hidden from the enemies at the same time.

This is all there is to know about unlocking the two safes in the Alone mission of Modern Warfare 2's campaign. It is highly recommended to unlock them as the items inside are truly valuable in the resource-scarce mission.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are currently live. The update is now available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes