What is Totally Advanced Resurgence in Warzone? New April Fools mode in 2024 explained

Just like in 2023, Call of Duty has launched another April Fools mode named Totally Advanced Resurgence in Warzone. After last year's Totally The Same BR, it seems like Activision is here with another surprise. With all players having crazy abilities in-game, it seems like this brand-new mode doesn't have any limits. Right now, the mode is live in Call of Duty, and all players can join and have fun in this crazy celebration of April Fools in 2024.

To find out more about the Totally Advanced Resurgence in Warzone, keep reading.

How to play Totally Advanced Resurgence in Warzone

Totally Advanced Resurgence in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here is how you can play Totally Advanced Resurgence in Warzone:

The brand new mode is only available to play in the Vondel map in Warzone. It is available under the 'Featured' tab of the CoD battle royale, and players can easily join the game by selecting it and starting the match.

Totally Advanced Resurgence in Warzone explained

In this limited-time mode, all players will have unique abilities that seem crazy on the normal playlist. Here is what players can do in Warzone's Totally Advanced Resurgence:

High Jump

40 Meters Slide

Long Dive

The High Jump is a feature that is exclusive to this mode. You can easily jump and reach the top of a building now by using this ability. This won't require any special perks or power-ups.

Furthermore, players can also slide up to 40 meters, which undeniably looks extremely fun. They can also dive from high ground and they'll receive zero fall damage. Not just that, while diving, they'd also travel a small amount of distance.

This new mode almost looks like all Warzone players have unlocked superpowers in Resurgence mode. However, it's not just the mentioned features in the official X post by Call of Duty. Players who've already played the mode have found additional features that were supposed to be surprises from Call of Duty.

This mode also increases the movement speed of players in general. Even when you are down, players would move at an incredible speed. The swimming speed has also been increased exponentially.

Along with that, players have also found out that you spawn with all the perks in the game. Furthermore, you also come back with your weapons when you die in the Resurgence mode.

That is all there is to know about the Totally Advanced Resurgence in Warzone.

