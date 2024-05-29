What is Warzone Rewards in Warzone Season 4? 

Warzone Rewards is a new feature introduced with the launch of Warzone's Season 4 update. Previously, players could complete Daily and Weekly challenges in Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, or Warzone to earn exciting rewards. Now, in addition to these two sets of challenges, a new third set has been included exclusively for Warzone players.
This article will cover Warzone Rewards in more detail, including the challenges introduced in Warzone Season 4.
Warzone Rewards in Warzone Season 4 explored
Warzone Rewards offers various challenges you can complete to earn exciting in-game rewards, such as camos and other exclusive cosmetic items unique to Warzone. You can access, track, and view the unlock requirements and progress for these rewards in the Challenges Menu or any Warzone playlist lobby. There are five different types of challenges to complete, which are listed below:
- Economics: These offer rewards in return for looting and spending Cash at Buy Stations.
- Contracts: Unlock items for completing different types (and numbers) of Contracts.
- Social: Interact with enemy players or aid your team to secure more item rewards.
- Mode: Complete tasks in different game modes, from Battle Royale to Plunder to Resurgence.
- Champion’s Quest: Exclusive Champion’s Quest in Warzone
In Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, each category will have four different challenges:
Economics
- Loot Supply Crates
- Loot Legendary Supply Crates
- Spend Cash in Battle Royale or Resurgence
- Stations in a single Battle Royale or Resurgence match
Contracts
- Complete Contracts
- Complete Scavenger, Intel, Signal Intelligence, or Spy Drone Contracts
- Complete Bounty, Big Game Bounty, or Most Wanted Contracts
- Complete three unique Contracts in a single Battle Royale or Resurgence match
Social
- Live Ping Enemy Operators
- Deploy Armor, Ammo, or Utility Boxes
- Revive or Buy Back Players
- Interrogate Enemy Operators in Battle Royale or Plunder
Mode
- Complete Games
- Deposit 500k in a single Plunder match
- Reduce Respawn Time in Resurgence
- Reach the Top 10 without entering the Gulag in a single Battle Royale match
That covers everything there is to know about Warzone Rewards in Season 4.
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Warzone Season 4 patch notes: Kar98k, 120 players in BR, Gulag changes, and more
- Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 4
- Warzone and MW3 Season 4 pre-load size on PC (Battle.net and Steam)
- Warzone and MW3 Season 4 BlackCell Battle Pass: Price, all content, and is it worth buying