What is Warzone Rewards in Warzone Season 4? 

Warzone Rewards is a new feature introduced with the launch of Warzone's Season 4 update. Previously, players could complete Daily and Weekly challenges in Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, or Warzone to earn exciting rewards. Now, in addition to these two sets of challenges, a new third set has been included exclusively for Warzone players.

This article will cover Warzone Rewards in more detail, including the challenges introduced in Warzone Season 4.

Warzone Rewards in Warzone Season 4 explored

All Warzone Rewards challenges (Image via Activision)

Warzone Rewards offers various challenges you can complete to earn exciting in-game rewards, such as camos and other exclusive cosmetic items unique to Warzone. You can access, track, and view the unlock requirements and progress for these rewards in the Challenges Menu or any Warzone playlist lobby. There are five different types of challenges to complete, which are listed below:

Economics: These offer rewards in return for looting and spending Cash at Buy Stations.

These offer rewards in return for looting and spending Cash at Buy Stations. Contracts: Unlock items for completing different types (and numbers) of Contracts.

Unlock items for completing different types (and numbers) of Contracts. Social: Interact with enemy players or aid your team to secure more item rewards.

Interact with enemy players or aid your team to secure more item rewards. Mode: Complete tasks in different game modes, from Battle Royale to Plunder to Resurgence.

Complete tasks in different game modes, from Battle Royale to Plunder to Resurgence. Champion’s Quest: Exclusive Champion’s Quest in Warzone

In Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, each category will have four different challenges:

Economics

Loot Supply Crates

Loot Legendary Supply Crates

Spend Cash in Battle Royale or Resurgence

Stations in a single Battle Royale or Resurgence match

Contracts

Complete Contracts

Complete Scavenger, Intel, Signal Intelligence, or Spy Drone Contracts

Complete Bounty, Big Game Bounty, or Most Wanted Contracts

Complete three unique Contracts in a single Battle Royale or Resurgence match

Social

Live Ping Enemy Operators

Deploy Armor, Ammo, or Utility Boxes

Revive or Buy Back Players

Interrogate Enemy Operators in Battle Royale or Plunder

Mode

Complete Games

Deposit 500k in a single Plunder match

Reduce Respawn Time in Resurgence

Reach the Top 10 without entering the Gulag in a single Battle Royale match

That covers everything there is to know about Warzone Rewards in Season 4.

