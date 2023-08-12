With Modern Warfare 3 just around the corner, fans wonder whether the new launch will arrive with Warzone 3. There are a couple of reasons why this notion has gained notoriety. Based on previous releases, it can be observed that each new MW release is accompanied by a new Battle Royale title. For instance, with the launch of Modern Warfare (2019), fans got to see Warzone 1. Similarly, with the launch of MW2 (2022), Warzone 2 was released.

If the trend was to continue, then it is only natural that with Modern Warfare 3 will come Warzone 3. But that is not the case. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at why WZ3 won't launch anytime soon.

Will Warzone 3 be released with Modern Warfare 3?

Possibility of Warzone 3 with the launch of Modern Warfare 3 explored (Image via Activision)

As previously established, Warzone 3 won't be released with Modern Warfare 3; for that matter, it won't be released anytime soon. The developers confirmed that MW3 will be integrated with Warzone 2, meaning both titles will share the same base game. However, MW3 will bring in a new battle royale map, reportedly named 'Las Almas.'

The new map will go live with the Season 1 update for Modern Warfare 3, which, according to leaks, is expected to go live in the first week of December. Moreover, with the recent rename of Warzone 2 to Warzone and the closure of Warzone 1 (now renamed Warzone Caldera), it is highly unlikely fans will get to see the next Warzone title in the near future.

However, with the arrival of MW3, fans should expect to see some drastic changes in the current battle royale title. Movement mechanics such as slide cancelation are expected to return with Modern Warfare 3 and will be integrated with Warzone as well.

Moreover, if the MW3 Makarov trailer was anything to go by, players can expect to see new map dynamics, such as the ability to blow up ice sheets, improved stealth mechanics, and more.

So to answer the question, "When does Warzone 3 come out?"; it is not coming anytime soon, and MW3 will continue operating with Warzone 2 to provide players with an integrated experience across the board.

That covers everything there is to know about the release of Warzone 3. Fans looking forward to the Modern Warfare 3 must tune into Operation Shadow Siege. The limited-time event will take place in Warzone 2 on August 17, 2023, unveiling MW3 to the world for the first time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.