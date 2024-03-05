When will Warzone Mobile be released in India?

In 2022, Activision announced the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, promising to launch the game in 2023. However, the release got delayed, and now players eagerly anticipate the game's arrival on March 21, 2024. To tease the release, Activision sent a surprise box to Call of Duty content creators, who shared it on social media and created excitement among the players.

This article covers everything about the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile in India.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

When will Call of Duty Warzone Mobile be released in India?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been highly anticipated for quite some time. Following several months of limited release testing, Activision has announced the game's global release date of March 21, 2024. The team has taken into account the feedback received during the testing phase, and they are confident that the game will meet players' expectations.

The game will be released on Android and iOS, featuring 120 lobbies with two modes: Battle Royale and Resurgence; both have Solo, Duos, Trios, and Quads lobbies. It will be a free-to-play game without any subscription fees and will work perfectly fine with mid-range to high-end devices.

Activision recently announced that players who pre-register for the game will receive some exciting rewards when the game launches.

The rewards include the "Ghost-Condemned" Operator Skin, the "Prince of Hell" X12 Weapon Blueprint, the "Archfiend" M4 Weapon Blueprint, the "Dark Familiar" Emblem, and the "Foe's Flame" Vinyl. The company also disclosed that the rewards would change once further milestones are achieved.

Players are required to visit the Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users to pre-register for the game. Upon arriving, they must search for Warzone Mobile and click on the Download button to complete the pre-registration process.

