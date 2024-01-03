Where to find Cyphered Tablet in MW3 Zombies?

Numerous objectives in the MW3 Zombies storyline require a particular piece of tech to advance called the Cyphered Tablet. Without this item, it is practically impossible to surpass certain missions. You need to scramble through multiple loops to get your hands on one of them, and upon actually acquiring it, you will be able to breeze through this game's Act 1 missions.

You can consult this article for a detailed step-by-step guide on finding the Cyphered Tablet in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It might seem quite tricky at first, but if you adhere to all the instructions provided below, you will get your hands on this modern piece of tech in no time.

How to get the Cyphered Tablet in MW3 Zombies

Numerous missions in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies require players to locate this unique Tablet to be completed. Here are the steps you can follow to locate and acquire this item in the game:

If you are playing on the PC, launch Call of Duty Headquarters from your preferred platform, Steam or Battle.net. If you are on a console, proceed to launch MW3 from your game library. Log in with your respective credentials. Drop into a game of Zombies and head toward Act 1 Missions in Operation Deadbolt. Three of the missions in this operation will require you to find and acquire a Cyphered Tablet. Work through the objectives offered in each mission in Operation Deadbolt. Acquiring the Cyphered Tablet will be the final objective in each of the three missions, and you can get it after killing the last enemy in your vicinity. Look around the area, especially under enemy corpses, to locate this item.

The three missions where you will be required to locate this tablet are Hands Off, Blasted, Bring ‘Em On, and Nest Wrecker.

It will not appear in your player inventory and will only be available for one-time use. Keep in mind that dying with this item in hand will remove it from your possession.

In some missions, you might be required to destroy a particular structure as your final objective before you can locate the tablet. In such cases, instead of focusing on wiping out enemies, simply demolish the structure and look for the item near the debris. In case you cannot find it, proceed to eliminate all nearby foes.

Then, check the area. This will be a sure-shot way to get your hands on the Cyphered Tablet.

