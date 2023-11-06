Who is Samara in Modern Warfare 3 (2023)? Does she die?

Modern Warfare 3 campaign has some strong and beloved characters. However, Samara, a seemingly minor character, unintentionally plays a key role in antagonist Vladimir Makarov's grand scheme. Makarov masterminds a nefarious plot that may lead to an all-out war between two powerful nations. To achieve this, he manipulates circumstances to accuse the ULF (Urzikstan Liberation Force).

Makarov forces Samara, without her knowledge, into one such evil plan, destroying a Russian airline. This tragic incident is a crucial part of his plan to frame the ULF and increase tensions between the nations.

This article focuses on Samara's fate and Makarov's effort to influence her in such a way that the entire ULF organization gets involved in Modern Warfare 3.

About Samara in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign

Expand Tweet

Samara is a former member of the Urzikstan Liberation Force (ULF) and a committed freedom fighter who fought against Russian soldiers alongside Farah Karim, a founding member and a commander of ULF.

She later opted to prioritize family life, marrying Khalid and raising their two children, Tariq and Rabia, eventually leaving her militant background.

Does Samara die in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

Passenger mission description (Image via Activision)

Yes, Samara dies in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign during the mission Passenger. This sad moment is the result of Vladimir Makarov's evil plan. The mission begins with a cinematic cutscene in which Makarov's operatives smuggle weapons and explosives onboard Russian Flight 761, an aircraft en route from Kastovia to Sochi, Russia.

You assume the role of Samara, who is a passenger on the flight. One of Makarov's men sits alongside her and engages in a seemingly casual conversation until delving into sensitive facts about Samara's family and background, leaving her bewildered. The tension rises as the operator draws a gun on Samara, kicking off the gameplay.

Air Marshalls misidentify Samara as a terrorist. (Image via Activision)

As the mission progresses, you get the opportunity to knock the operator and seize his gun. However, the Air Marshalls will misidentify you as a terrorist, leading to their hostile reaction.

At the same time, two of Makarov's men enter the aisle. You can shoot or stay passive. After that, a flashbang will blind you, and when the effect fades, you will be punched and captured by the hijackers.

Makarov putting a bomb vest on Samara. (Image via Activision)

Makarov enters the scene and attaches a bomb vest to you. This sinister plot can falsely accuse the ULF as the perpetrators of terrorism.

Makarov bitterly unveils a phone timer and engages in a final conversation before jumping off the plane. With barely 25 seconds remaining, a hijacker throws the phone into the aisle. Samara tries to grab it, but the terrified passengers misidentify her as a terrorist, preventing her from reaching the cell phone.

Samara trying to retrieve the phone (Image via Activision)

Tragically, the airplane explodes in mid-air, killing Samara along with many innocent people, marking a heart-wrenching scene that replicates the No Russian mission in 2009 Modern Warfare 2.

The above information is everything players need to know regarding the character Samara in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.