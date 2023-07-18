Who is the voice actor of Homelander in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has recently received the mid-seasonal update and introduced The Boys Homelander cosmetic bundle. The voice actor for the role of Homelander in Activision’s latest series is none other than Antony Starr himself. As the actor who portrays Homelander in the live-action series, he has provided Call of Duty with the same authentic dialogue experience.

Activision launched three new operator bundles after the announcement of The Boys collaboration. The publisher made it possible for the actor himself to grace the studio and provide the authentic Homelander audio experience. This minor detail adds to the overall gaming experience and increases the role accuracy.

Let us look closer at Antony Starr as the voice actor for Call of Duty’s Homelander Skin.

Antony Starr provides a personal touch to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir are coming to Call of Duty Season 04 Reloaded As @theboystv would say, don’t you worry, Vondel. Supes are coming to watch over your city 🦸Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir are coming to Call of Duty Season 04 Reloaded

Activision has always opted for a proactive approach when it comes to delivering new and exciting gameplay content. The Boys collaboration is the most recent example, and the developer introduced three fresh bundles. The Season 4 Reloaded update also brought temporary superpowers to the casual game modes to match the skins.

Homelander Operator skin (Image via Sportskeeda)

Antony Starr has provided the necessary services to the developer studios to bring Homelander to life in Call of Duty. The series has garnered a massive fan base primarily due to its lack of filter and capacity for violence. The addition of the authentic voice with the operator bundle completes the entire package and delivers the ruthless Homelander character in all his glory.

Despite the popularity of the new The Boys bundles, the player base shares some concerns regarding implementing the superpowers. They tend to be too loud, distracting and often feel out of place in a tactical shooter title like Warzone 2. The developer may take note of such problems and introduce balance changes to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The Boys Homelander operator skin in Warzone 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Boys Homelander bundle contains various items that can be equipped and used. Here is a brief list of everything included in the Modern Warfare 2 cosmetic bundle.

“The Only Man In The Sky” Homelander operator skin.

“Laser Everyone” Finishing Move.

“Bravado” Assault Rifle.

Pro-Tuned “Vought Issue” Assault Rifle.

Pro-Tuned “Superiority Complex” Sub Machine Gun.

Weapon Decal

Emblem

Loading Screen

Weapon Charm

The introduction of the new powers alongside the mid-seasonal update changed the game's dynamic. Apart from the recent performance issues, the community has posted various doubts about the current state of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The game needs to be balanced alongside the addition of new cosmetics and playable content.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty website for the latest announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.