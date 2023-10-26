Will MW2 remain playable after Modern Warfare 3 release?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is scheduled to go live on November 10, 2023, alongside its exclusive Zombie and campaign modes. The developers at Sledgehammer Games have built this new title on the same engine as its prequel MW2, and will deploy it on the existing Call of Duty HQ platform. This will enable players to enjoy unified access to all the recent titles and simplify switching from one game to another.

Modern Warfare 3 is set to provide an improved gaming experience to the community. The developers managed to gain the attention of the masses with fresh movement and gunplay mechanics that sped up the game's pace comparatively.

Moreover, the title will receive a migration of all the weapons and cosmetics from its prequel to make the transition as smooth as possible.

This article will outline the presence of Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) after the release of Modern Warfare 3.

Is MW2 going to be playable after Modern Warfare 3’s final release?

Expand Tweet

Yes, fans will be able to log in with their account credentials and play MW2 through the Call of Duty HQ client.

The introduction of Activision’s new shooter title will not remove the existence of its prequel but will become an additional game on the same platform. However, it is important to note that MW2 and MW3 will remain locked behind a paywall and will not become free-to-play, similar to its previous online multiplayer games.

MW3 is being enveloped with a lot of hype due to its features list, which might cause an influx of players on one side and a void on the other. However, a percentage of gamers could choose to play the older title while others migrate over.

If the player count shift becomes too drastic, the developers might utilize some servers from MW2 to support the growing player base for Modern Warfare 3.

By the same token, the player count shift would only be visible in the 2022 series and the new 2023 shooter to the community. It will be an overall win for the publisher since users are spending more time in-game - be it MW2, Warzone 2, or MW3.

A sudden influx of players flooding the gates of MW3 can be expected after the devs announced the completion of a player count milestone in the beta phases.

What to expect from Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

MW3 will purely be an online multiplayer shooter title with a dedicated storyline that can be experienced through the campaign mode.

The developers have also ingrained the popular Zombies mode in the game, which is expected to appear as a separate part of the playlist. Additionally, Sledgehammer Games created a new perk and gear system that can potentially be revolutionary as it is a novel idea in a Call of Duty title.

Apart from these, the player base will be able to earn multiple rewards through events and seasonal battle passes. The expected release date for the inaugural season is December 5, 2023, but cannot be confirmed as the publisher has not officially announced it.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.