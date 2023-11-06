Will MW3’s antagonist Makarov return in Modern Warfare 4?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s (MW3) campaign mode features Vladimir Makarov, commander of the Konni Group, as the escaped antagonist. He executes an elaborate plan to terrorize innocent masses and incite a war between some of the most powerful countries in the Modern Warfare universe. The storyline revolves around a collaborative effort of different teams to stop Makarov's evil plan.

MW3 showcases several new features, including Open Combat missions, allowing players to complete objectives in their own way. It provides the community with a platform to experiment with different playstyles without hindering the overall progression of the missions.

This article will discuss MW3 Makarov’s possible presence in Modern Warfare 4.

Note: This article contains some spoilers about Modern Warfare 3 campaign mode.

Will the MW3 mastermind Makarov make a comeback in Modern Warfare 4?

Expand Tweet

Vladimir Makarov will most likely return as the antagonist in Activision’s Modern Warfare 4, but this can't be confirmed as the publisher hasn't officially announced any details about MW3’s sequel at the time of writing this article. However, we can draw a few speculations through the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mode's ending.

The last mission in Modern Warfare 3, Trojan Horse, sends you into underground rail tracks that have been captured by the Konni Group. Makarov intends to detonate a highly lethal chemical bomb in the tunnels to instigate an all-out war. However, you (Captain Price) enter through the service tunnels and have to fight through hordes of enemy operators from the Konni Group to stop the explosion.

After clearing out most of the tunnels and tracks, you arrive in a large protected area where the Konni Group has planted the bomb. You'll need to fight against more troops while helping Soap figure out the manufacturer of the microchip and the serial number on the detonation pin. However, the progress is halted when Makarov appears out of the backlines and shoots you (Price) and Soap down.

Expand Tweet

At this point, Soap manages to get up and fight the antagonist but is quickly defeated and killed before the bomb can be defused. You get to fight back with a pistol but fail to shoot down Makarov and only eliminate a few more soldiers. Meanwhile, the antagonist makes a safe escape through one of the service tunnels, and the route is blocked by a train.

Gaz springs into action, inspects the status of the bomb, and notifies you that the explosion is imminent. You then join Gaz while recalling Soap’s instructions and cutting the wires together to defuse the bomb, ending the playable content in MW3.

Hence, Makarov’s survival is confirmed in Modern Warfare 3, increasing the possibility of his return in future sequels.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) page of Call of Duty, as the final release date seems to be just around the corner. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.