Stetson Bennett capped off another sensational year of college football by helping the Georgia Bulldogs to the 2023 CFP Championship. The quarterback was in sublime form as he picked apart the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday.

However, football fans have been curious to learn more about Bennett's personal life. Some have also wondered whether his parents, Denise and Stetson Sr., are divorced as they aren't often seen together. More so, Denise was spotted at the CFP game on Monday without her husband.

There are no reports that claim that Bennett's parents are divorced. What we do know is that Stetson Sr. and Denise have always supported Stetson throughout his football career and helped the quarterback live his dream.

Stetson's parents met while they were studying at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy. They now own Bennett’s Hometown Pharmacy, a store they founded in 2004.

The couple has five children together and Stetson is the oldest. The others are named Olivia, Knox, Luke, and Maverick, all of whom are involved in sports.

Stetson Bennett's college football stats for the 2022-23 season

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett finished the 2022 season with a staggering 4,127 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. He threw only seven interceptions for the Bulldogs throughout the season. The quarterback also added 205 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Bennett led the Bulldogs to an undefeated 15-0 record. The 25-year-old threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns on 18-for-25 passing, scoring two touchdowns himself against TCU in a record-breaking 65-7 victory.

With a spectacular display in the CFP Championship, and having won the title for the second time in a row, there will be a number of NFL teams eyeing Bennett in the 2023 NFL Draft. His years of college football experience are bound to make him a considerable draft prospect, whatever the round may be.

