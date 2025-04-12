"College football a joke": Micah Parsons goes off after Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava skips practice seeking higher NIL value 

On Friday, an NIL controversy dominated college football headlines. News broke that Tennessee Volunteers star Nico Iamaleava was sitting out of team practice and demanding a $4 million NIL deal from the program.

The quarterback and his representatives reportedly believe that his current $2 million NIL contract, which he signed in 2022, does not represent his real value.

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons was among those incensed about Iamaleava's demand. He called out the quarterback on X/Twitter and lamented the effect of NIL on college football.

"College football a joke now! Yall minds well just make college into a semi pro league! Actually hold players accountable to the contracts they sign!" Parsons wrote.

One fan disagreed with Parsons and claimed that colleges were handing out hefty paydays to athletes, albeit illegally, before the NCAA amended its rules and allowed them to sign NIL deals.

The linebacker responded that college sports weren't geared toward athletes making money before 2021, and that the players' priority was to learn and grow as individuals.

"Nah college was never about money! College is bout building character! I am the man I am today because of the brotherhood and the amazing coaches I’ve had during my time at Penn State! We are failing kids now because life isn’t easy and we are allowing them to quit!" he added.

Micah Parsons' Contract: NFL insider drops massive update about LB's future with Cowboys

While Micah Parsons disapproves of Nico Iamaleava skipping practice over a contract dispute, the linebacker is reportedly willing to do the same if the Cowboys do not hand him a lucrative extension worth $200 million, which would be the biggest for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

However, NFL insider Adam Schefter has played down those concerns and believes the two sides will reach an agreement before the 2025 season begins. During an appearance on "105.3 The Fan" radio show, he said:

"Micah and Jerry [Jones] were having conversations and it certainly sounded like were getting close to a deal, but the agent wasn't involved, and now [Parson's agent David Mulugheta] is gonna be involved. That deal may get done sooner than Dak [Prescott]'s or CeeDee [Lamb]'s and we'll see how it all works out."

(from 3:15:00 mark onwards)

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb signed lucrative extensions with the franchise days before the 2024 season kicked off. Schefter believes Dallas will do right by Parsons and hand him the deal he desires before the 2025 campaign begins.

