"Never seen someone so mid be so greedy": NFL fans react as Micah Parsons reportedly seeks a $200,000,000 extension

For over 12 months, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has been patiently waiting for the team to offer him a contract extension. The linebacker is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025 but Jerry Jones and the rest of the top brass have shown little to no urgency in accelerating contract negotiations.

Unlike most stars in his position, Parsons hasn't put any pressure on the Cowboys and has constantly reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise. However, despite pledging his loyalty to the team, he reportedly still expects them to hand him one of the most lucrative contracts for a defensive player.

According to the Dallas News, the 25-year-old will demand a $200 million extension from the Cowboys, making it the biggest deal for a non-quarterback. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase holds the current record as he a four-year, $181 million contract with the team earlier this month. Per the report, Micah Parsons would hold out of training camp if needed to force Dallas' hand.

Fans on social media were too thrilled about the linebacker's demand and criticized him:

More fans questioned Micah Parsons' reported contract demand as some wondered if he was better than Browns star Myles Garrett.

"He has the stats but how many times have you seen him take over a game like a Myles Garrett or TJ Watt has?" - Asked @superninerfan74

"Dude thinks he’s better than Myles [Garrett]" - Quipped @Mauii_NFT

"They already gave Dak [Prescott] $60 million a year. There ain’t no way they pay this man $200 million contract." - Predicted @CrxzyPhilly

Micah Parsons open to getting traded

During the 2024 NFL Honors Show, Micah Parsons told NFL.com that he wanted to be a Cowboy until he retires. However, in an interview with The Athletic in December 2024, he admitted that he's open to leaving the franchise if they do not hand him a massive extension. He said:

"I understand how the business side goes. There are no hard feelings in this business, whether I'm here or anywhere else. Obviously I've stated that I wanted to be here. But at the end of the day, I understand the business sideI've put in a lot of work, I've played hard too, so obviously if sides can't agree to those type of things, it happens like that."

Dallas doesn't want to lose its best defensive player. However, with only a year left on his contract and his willingness to sit out of training camp until he gets a new deal, the Cowboys will either have to bend to his demands or trade him to the highest bidder.

