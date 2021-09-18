Colt Brennan death: What happened to the former Hawaii QB? How did he die?

Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan tragically passed away on May 11, 2021.

TMZ revealed on Friday that Colt Brennan's autopsy showed he had fentanyl, methamphetamine, amphetamine and ethanol in his system when he died. He was only 37 years old when he passed away.

TMZ @TMZ Colt Brennan died of an accidental overdose, health officials tell TMZ Sports, saying the former NFL QB had fentanyl and other dangerous substances in his body. tmz.com/2021/09/17/ex-… Colt Brennan died of an accidental overdose, health officials tell TMZ Sports, saying the former NFL QB had fentanyl and other dangerous substances in his body. tmz.com/2021/09/17/ex-…

Colt Brennan had a history of drug abuse

Colt Brennan was as talented as they came on the field. But he battled his share of demons off the field. His history of drug and substance abuse is what cost him a shot at his NFL career. Ultimately, it cost him his life.

His NFL career was derailed in 2010 when Brennan was involved in a car accident. It left him with broken ribs and injuries to his collarbone and head. In 2012 he was arrested for drunk driving and possessing an unnamed dangerous drug. He was arrested again just one month later for possession of cocaine.

Colt Brennan tried to seek treatment

Brennan attempted to seek treatment for his addiction before his passing. According to his father, he liked what the treatment plan had to offer. Brennan's father, Terry, told ESPN in May:

"He was really into the treatment program. It involved a lot of physical activity and he liked it. He was working with soldiers who had come back from Afghanistan and Iraq with similar problems. He was doing quite well with it for four months. Then something happened and he went to the dark side, and it was just not good."

Despite enjoying the program, Brennan still hung out with the wrong crowd in his free time. He attempted to enter a detox program the day he consumed the drugs that ended his life. But the hospital didn't have any open beds that day and turned him away. The following day he passed away with his family by his side.

Colt Brennan is synonymous with Hawaii football

Colt Brennan played for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors from 2005 to 2007. In his three seasons, he put up numbers unheard of for his era. In 2006, he threw for an astonishing 58 passing touchdowns. It was an FBS record that stood until Joe Burrows threw for 60 touchdowns in 2019. In just 38 career starts, he also threw for a jaw-dropping 14,195 yards, an average of 375 yards per game.

Hawaii's head coach acknowledged how much Colt Brennan meant to the program. Brennan had celebrity status in Hawaii, and now no player can use his number while Todd Graham is the head coach.

Also Read

Stephen Tsai @StephenTsai #WinTheDay On his radio show, Todd Graham said as long as he’s #HawaiiFootball head coach, no Rainbow Warrior football player will wear No. 15 (Colt Brennan’s jersey number) #StarAdvertiser On his radio show, Todd Graham said as long as he’s #HawaiiFootball head coach, no Rainbow Warrior football player will wear No. 15 (Colt Brennan’s jersey number) #StarAdvertiser #WinTheDay

Brennan's passing is a reminder that life is short. If you're struggling with substance abuse of any kind, please seek help from a loved one or medical professional.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar