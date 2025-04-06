Shedeur Sanders to Saints gets eye-opening update from insider after Colorado Pro Day

Colorado's Pro Day brought out scouts and coaches from around the NFL to watch the Buffs, including two big names, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, in their glory.
While some notable figures, like Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, were in attendance, a notable absence raised eyebrows, that of Saints offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
A journalist from New Orleans, Nick Underhill, took to X to share the surprising update.
“No Kellen Moore at Colorado today. He was at some of the other pro days watching the QBs, but not this one,” commented Underhill in response to NFL insider Jori Epstein.
Epstein had reported earlier that the Saints were sending two coaches, including QB coach Scott Tolzien and WR coach Keith Williams, to Boulder for a firsthand look at Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter.
“Some teams just sent a scout or scouts to Colorado pro day. But the Saints have 2 coaches scheduled to be there today, per source. QB coach Scott Tolzien and WR coach Keith Williams scheduled to get live looks at QB Shedeur Sanders & WR/DB Travis Hunter,” read the original post.
While it was reported that 160 media members and 71 NFL personnel were credentialed for Colorado’s pro day on April 4, New Orleans had a limited presence at the workout. Moore’s absence could suggest the team isn’t putting Sanders at the top of their draft board, at least not yet.
Also read: "Not a good sign": Fans go wild at Titans cancelling workout with Shedeur Sanders amid NFL Draft rumors
How well did Shedeur Sanders fare on Colorado's Pro Day?
Shedeur Sanders has faced immense controversy in the run-up to the pro day. However, the 23-year-old finally had his moment under the NFL microscope. The football prodigy put on a sharp performance in Boulder that reiterated why he's been a hot topic heading into the 2025 NFL draft.
Sanders looked crisp on most throws, particularly his deep passes, which drew high praise from NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, who called them “as good as anybody’s.” His signature touch throws down the sideline were also on display, truly showing the natural feel he has for the position.
Overall, the Buffs quarterback completed 58 of 63 throws, with three drops. His strong numbers echoed his reputation for accuracy. After the performance, Sanders talked to the media, claiming that he likes to be a perfectionist and that he wasn’t fully satisfied.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place