Who is Jadyn Davis? Top high school quarterback commits to University of Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines football program landed one of the best prospects of the 2023 class in quarterback Jadyn Davis.

Davis committed on Friday to Michigan over Ohio State, Clemson, North Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, and others.

Via ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Davis sent a text saying he's excited to play for Michigan and that he'd run through a wall for coach Jim Harbuagh:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Can’t wait to call Ann Arbor my home for the next 3-4 years. Everything from my relationship with the guys on the team currently, coaching staff, academics, and scheme went into this decision. I’d run through a wall for Coach Harbaugh. We’re going to win a lot of games and multiple championships. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



“Can’t wait to call Ann Arbor my home… Jadyn Davis, ESPN’s No. 3 dual-threat quarterback recruit for the 2024 class from Providence Day School in North Carolina, told ESPN today that he is committing to the University of Michigan. He’s the No. 35 overall recruit in the ESPN300.“Can’t wait to call Ann Arbor my home… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jadyn Davis, ESPN’s No. 3 dual-threat quarterback recruit for the 2024 class from Providence Day School in North Carolina, told ESPN today that he is committing to the University of Michigan. He’s the No. 35 overall recruit in the ESPN300. “Can’t wait to call Ann Arbor my home… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Davis is a five-star prospect from North Carolina and attended Providence school. He's the No. 35 overall prospect in the the 2023 class and the No. 3-rated dual-threat quarterback.

Jim Harbaugh was the difference maker in Jadyn Davis joining the Michigan Wolverines

Michigan coach Jim Harbuagh

Jadyn Davis had many offers and deciding on a college, as an athlete or not, is always a tough decision.

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3



The 6’1 200 QB from Charlotte, NC chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson, and UNC.



Michigan got their GUY #GoBlue



on3.com/college/michig… BREAKING: Elite 2024 QB Jadyn Davis has Committed to Michigan!The 6’1 200 QB from Charlotte, NC chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson, and UNC.Michigan got their GUY BREAKING: Elite 2024 QB Jadyn Davis has Committed to Michigan!The 6’1 200 QB from Charlotte, NC chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson, and UNC.Michigan got their GUY 〽️ #GoBlue on3.com/college/michig… https://t.co/NovEX54ONj

Coach Jim Harbuagh played a big factor in Davis choosing Michigan. Via 247sports.com, Davis expressed how excited he is to play for Harbuagh:

“Coach Harbaugh is a straight-forward man. I love that man. I’d run through a brick wall for him. He’s someone I’m looking forward to playing under and being under his tutelage to develop my game.

"It’s a dream come true, for sure. I’ve been going through this process for a really long time and just to be done with it and committed to the Michigan Wolverines is a true blessing.

“It was so special to see everybody’s faces, the staff, to see how excited they were and to hear some of the words coach Harbaugh said to me was special and something I won’t forget for the rest of my life."

Harbuagh has been the coach of the Wolverines for the last eight seasons. He had the two best seasons of his eight years in the last two seasons.

The Michigan Wolverines finished 12-2 in 2021 and 13-1 last season.

Can the Wolverines and Harbaugh win a national championship with Jadyn Davis?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jadyn Davis, Adam Schefter and 247sports.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes