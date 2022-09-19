IND vs AUS 2022: "Everyone got to see how well I was doing when I got a chance with KKR in IPL 2022" - Umesh Yadav reflects on his white-ball comeback

Umesh Yadav has earned a recall to Team India's white-ball setup after a lengthy absence after Mohammed Shami tested positive for COVID-19. The right-arm fast bowler made it to the squad on the back of an impressive IPL and county stint.

The Vidarbha-born pacer has only played seven T20Is since making his debut in 2012. His last appearance in the format for the Men in Blue came in 2019. He is primarily considered a backup prospect in red-ball cricket, especially in home conditions, given his ability to reverse the ball.

Noting that he has barely played white-ball cricket after the 2020 edition of the IPL, Umesh Yadav said in an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar:

"I did not play any white-ball cricket after playing for RCB in IPL 2020. I was doing well, practicing well, but I did not get the chance. No one was aware of how I was doing in the nets.

"Everyone got to see how well I was doing when I got a chance with KKR in IPL 2022. People got to understand that I was not just relaxing in the off season."

The pacer was roped in by the Delhi Capitals for the 2021 season, but he didn't get a single chance in the tournament. He went unsold in the first round of the IPL 2022 mega auction before KKR bought him for his base price of ₹2 crore in the next round.

He made an instant impact with the two-time champions, especially with the new ball. Extracting the most off the surfaces in Maharashtra, the pacer was highly proficient in the powerplay and finished the season with 16 wickets in 12 matches.

"We don't mind you conceding 40 runs, but we need wickets in the powerplay" - Umesh Yadav on his role in the KKR side

Yadav had an impactful first outing with the Shreyas Iyer-led side, returning figures of 2/20 in the season opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. While he struggled with niggles over the course of the campaign, he returned to finish the season on a high.

Crediting the KKR management for giving him a clear role, Yadav said:

"I made myself more competitive, since there are many new fast bowlers on the rise. They are doing pretty well and I had to reach to their level.

"Brendon McCullum was there, and Bharat Arun knew me as well, they both understood my strengths, they gave me the freedom. They said, we don't mind you conceding 40 runs, but we need wickets in the powerplay."

Umesh Yadav will next be seen in the upcoming set of T20Is against Australia. India are scheduled to face Aaron Finch's side in the first T20I on Tuesday, September 20.

