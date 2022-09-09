“Forever with you through any and everything”- Anushka Sharma reacts as Virat Kohli breaks century jinx 

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli broke his 1020-day-long century jinx by smashing his 71st international century against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday [September 8].

He slammed an unbeaten 121 runs off 61 deliveries at a strike rate of 200, which featured six sixes and 12 boundaries.

Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, reacted to the remarkable landmark with a heartfelt gesture on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

“Forever with you through any and everything.”

The Delhi batter replied with a flurry of heart emojis.

It is worth mentioning that the 33-year-old last scored his century against Bangladesh in November 2019.

With his 71st ton, Kohli equalled the previous record of the second-most century held by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most hundreds in international cricket (100 tons).

Kohli dedicates his maiden T20I century to Anushka and Vamika

Kohli, who scored his first-ever T20I century, dedicated his achievement to Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika. He credited his wife for supporting him through thick and thin and celebrated the achievement in style by kissing his engagement ring.

Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

“This hundred is specially dedicated to her [Anushka] and our little daughter Vamika. When you have someone next to you, having conversations, putting the things in right perspective like I have been and she has been by my side through these times and time away from the game has taught me a lot of things.”

He continued:

“I kissed my ring in the celebrations as well. You see me standing like this right now and all the things being put in perspective have been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times, that is Anushka.”

Kohli also thanked the Indian team management for supporting him during his lean patch:

“As I said, since I came back into the team, the team has been open, welcoming, helpful and given me space to work on my game. I know there was lot of stuff going on the outside, but they really kept my perspective right.”

Overall, he amassed 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92 in the Asia Cup. He is vital to India’s success in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The Men in Blue will next be seen in action in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia and South Africa, starting September 20.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar