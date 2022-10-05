IND vs SA 2022: “This feels like a dream to me”- Rajat Patidar credits IPL for maiden India call up for ODIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for receiving a maiden call-up for the Indian national squad. He has been picked for the ODI series against South Africa.

The right-handed batter was elated at the opportunity, describing the experience like a dream ahead of the first ODI in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6).

The 29-year-old has gone from strength to strength in the IPL. He scored 333 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 152.75, including an unbeaten 112 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2022 eliminator.

Speaking to BCCI, he said:

"That IPL knock was a turning point for me. All this feels like a dream to me."

Patidar is a huge fan of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. He calls him an idol and wants to emulate Karthik in representing India for a long time. He also thanked the veteran for his congratulatory tweet for his exploits in the IPL.

"I saw his tweet congratulating me. That tweet made me feel very happy and helped me build confidence because I've played in the IPL with Dinesh Karthik. He's like an idol for me, and he's been playing for India for so many years and seeing him tweet about me, made me feel really good.”

“I was very nervous” – Rajat Patidar recalls his first meeting with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Rajat Patidar also expressed his delight at meeting cricket legends AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli during the IPL. He said:

"AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are also my idols. Players like these are big international cricketers. I was very nervous the first time I saw them, but they approached me themselves, which was another great moment for me.”

The Madhya Pradesh batter shone for India A in the recently concluded series against New Zealand A. He smashed a couple of centuries in the First-Class fixtures (176 and 109*). He also contributed an unbeaten 45 and 20 runs in the ODIs.

Patidar will be keen to make his debut as the Men in Blue will play their opening ODI in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6). The action will then shift to Ranchi (October 9) and New Delhi (October 11).

India’s ODI squad against South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far