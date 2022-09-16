“Patience is power” – Nitish Rana reacts after he fails to find a place in India A squad for IND-A vs NZ-A series

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter Nitish Rana failed to find a place in the India A squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday named a Sanju Samson-led 16-member squad for three ODIs against New Zealand A in Chennai.

The southpaw, however, chose to stay optimistic about his future. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“Patience is power #believe.”

The Delhi batter amassed 361 runs in 14 matches at a tremendous strike rate of 143.8 in IPL 2022. He has scored 350+ runs in the last three editions of the T20 extravaganza. Overall, he has scored 2181 runs in 91 matches, which includes 15 half-centuries.

Nitish Rana made his debut for India during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021. He departed for just seven runs when he batted at No. 7 in the third ODI. His torrid time continued in the two T20Is, scoring 15 runs while batting at No.5.

"I hope to score 500+ runs in upcoming IPL so that selectors can get attention" – Nitish Rana

Rana said that he would look to score more runs in the upcoming edition of the IPL to get into the reckoning of selectors. He wants to score more than 500 runs in IPL 2023 to make a comeback for India.

In a recent interview, Nitish Rana told Sports Tak:

“What’s in my hands is to score runs and improve my game. As a cricketer, I always want opportunities to play international cricket and I hope to score 500+ runs in the upcoming IPL so that selectors can get attention.”

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini and Raj Angad Bawa.

Samson and Co. will play their opening match against New Zealand A at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Full schedule of New Zealand A tour of India:

1st ODI – 22nd September

2nd ODI – 25th September

3rd ODI – 27th September

