IPL 2023 Auction to likely happen in Istanbul - Reports

The IPL 2023 Auction may become the first in the tournament's history to take place outside India. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has shortlisted Turkey's biggest city Istanbul as one of the probable venues for the auction.

Earlier this month, a report emerged claiming that the IPL 2023 Auction will take place in mid-December, with December 16 being the most likely date for the mini auction. All 10 teams will participate in the auction.

Cricbuzz reported earlier today that Istanbul and Bengaluru have been shortlisted as the host cities for the next IPL Auction. Previously, all the IPL Auctions happened in India only because some franchises felt that conducting the event overseas would be expensive.

However, with the recent increase in the teams' revenue and the sale of media rights at an astronomical amount, it has prompted the BCCI and the teams to consider conducting the event abroad.

If the stakeholders do not agree with the idea of traveling to Istanbul for a one-day mini auction, the BCCI has kept Bengaluru as a potential second-choice option. It will be interesting to see if the next IPL Auction takes place overseas.

When will teams release their lists of retained players for IPL 2023 Auction?

According to reports, all the 10 franchises will receive an extra ₹5 crore in their purse for the IPL 2023 Auction. Some big names like Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Sam Curran and others could participate in the mini-auction.

Also, players whom the teams do not retain for IPL 2023 will be a part of the auction pool. As per ESPNCricinfo, the last date for all IPL teams to declare their lists of retained and released players is November 15.

While the auction is tentatively scheduled for December 16, the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League will reportedly kick off in the the third week of March.

