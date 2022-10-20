IPL 2023: Punjab Kings appoint Brad Haddin as assistant coach

Punjab Kings have roped in former Australian keeper-batter Brad Haddin as their assistant coach for IPL 2023. Haddin, who has plied his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders, will work closely with Trevor Bayliss, who was recently named as the side's head coach.

The former Australian cricketer, who represented his country in 66 Tests, 126 ODIs, and 34 T20Is, also worked with Bayliss at SunRisers Hyderabad in the same capacity, where the duo shared a great working relationship.

An IPL source told PTI on Thursday (October 20):

"Haddin has been appointed as an assistant coach. The rest of the support staff will be appointed soon."

Ahead of the upcoming IPL season, the Punjab Kings have sacked most of their support staff, including head coach Anil Kumble, assistant coach Jonty Rhodes, and bowling coach Damien Wright. With the Punjab Kings not qualifying for the playoffs in the past three seasons, the owners have decided to part ways with the support staff.

Mayank Agarwal took over as captain from KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2022 but was not consistent with the bat. Agarwal and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh were the only retentions ahead of the 2022 edition.

However, there was a silver lining last year in the form of Shikhar Dhawan, Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The side, however, still finished sixth in the final standings.

Punjab Kings are yet to win the IPL title

Skipper Mayank Agarwal. (Image Credits: Twitter)

It's worth noting that the franchise hasn't lifted the coveted IPL trophy and their best performance was reaching the final in 2014. However, the side lost to the Knight Riders by three wickets in Bengaluru.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022: Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022: https://t.co/3HOLxS11Z3

The Kings will hope to end their title drought under Bayliss. The former England head coach had scripted title victories for the Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014. The Australian also led the Sydney Sixers to the BBL title in the 2011-12 season and the Champions League crown in 2012.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes