IPL franchises required to submit list of retained players by November 15, no limit on retentions - Reports 

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will have to submit their list of retained players ahead of the mini-auction by November 15. The auction for the 2023 edition is set to be held on December 16 in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the franchises were asked to retain up to a maximum of four players, leading to a mega-auction that saw a major roster shake-up. However, there will be no such restrictions this time.

Moreover, the franchises, along with the money remaining from the previous auction, will have an additional ₹5 crore in their purse, resulting in a total amount of ₹95 crore.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



es.pn/3eyc38b Which players do you think will not be retained by their teams? Which players do you think will not be retained by their teams?▶️ es.pn/3eyc38b https://t.co/nD42cpaCKG

Players released from franchises along with new additions will form a talent pool for the teams to choose from. The likes of Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, and Sam Curran, who did not feature in the mega-auction, are expected to draw huge interest in the upcoming auction. The limited talent available with an expanded purse is likely to result in a splurge, leading to some expensive purchases.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), who chose to retain only two players ahead of the mega-auction, had the largest purse at the event earlier this year. The 2014 IPL finalists will head into the mini-auction with the largest purse as well, with a total of ₹3.45 crore remaining.

Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals have the lowest amount, with only ₹0.10 crore.

IPL franchises will have to choose between retaining original players or injury replacements

The report also goes onto mention six franchises, who opted to rope in injury replacements. will have to make a call surrounding their retention. They could either opt to retain the original player, the replacement player, or both should the player limit permit such a provision.

Here's a list of injury replacement players made by the franchises over the course of the last season:

Adam Milne, replaced by Matheesha Pathirana (Super Kings)

Tymal Mills, replaced by Tristan Stubbs (Mumbai)

Nathan Coulter-Nile, replaced by Corbin Bosch (Royals)

Mark Wood, replaced by Andrew Tye (Super Giants)

Alex Hales, replaced by Aaron Finch (Knight Riders)

Jason Roy, replaced by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Titans)

Which franchise will spend the most at the IPL 2023 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes