"It's gonna create a fun twitter debate"- Riyan Parag warns non-strikers with his interesting tweet

All-rounder Riyan Parag has made his intentions clear with a rather humorous tweet with all the 'spirit of cricket' debate going around on Twitter. The 20-year-old claimed that in the IPL 2023 season, he will 'Mankad' (run out) any batter who tries to back-up too much while he is bowling.

Ever since Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissed England's Charlie Dean at Lord's, there has been a huge debate about whether this mode of run out is really in the 'spirit of the game'.

However, Parag took to Twitter and tweeted:

"Im going to mankad/run out sm1 next year and it’s gonna create a fun twitter debate"

The spirit of cricket debate has resurfaced once again after Australia's Mitchell Starc warned England's Jos Buttler to back up too much in a game played on Friday. While this debate is likely to continue for a long time, Parag continues to be a pretty lively character on Twitter.

Riyan Parag will need to step up to fulfill his potential

Riyan Parag has been playing in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals for a while now, but hasn't quite yet achieved what he was destined to do. In four seasons, Parag played 47 matches, scoring just 522 runs at a poor average of 16.84 and a strike rate of just 124.88.

The youngster has been quite vocal about how he wants to become a finisher for India. The one edge that he has over others is his ability to contribute with bat and ball as well as in the field. But it is safe to say that Riyan Parag has underachieved so far.

Parag did well in his latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Mumbai. Although Assam lost by 61 runs, the youngster picked up figures of 1/25 in his four overs and also played a cameo of 28 off just 10 balls.

