"It’s a request to him – he has to start performing in first-class matches" - Sreesanth urges Sanju Samson to pile up runs in domestic cricket

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth believes it is high time that Sanju Samson mounts up big scores in domestic cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter has been in and out of the Indian team over the last few years and finds himself at a critical juncture in his career.

The Kerala-born batter has been brilliant in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he leads the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

He made his T20I debut for Team India in 2015 but had to wait five more years for his next appearance. With the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan making strides over the last few years, and the return of Dinesh Karthik, it has been difficult for Samson to seal a spot in India's T20I setup.

Opining that domestic cricket is the perfect avenue for Samson to bring consistency to his game, Sreesanth said in an interview with the Hindustan Times:

“He has to be consistent. See, everyone is talking about the IPL. I’m from Kerala, I’m somebody who has always supported him. I’ve seen him play from U14. He has played under me.

"In fact, I was the one who gave him the cap on his Ranji Trophy debut. But the way I see him … It’s a request to him – he has to start performing in first-class matches.”

For a player of such caliber and talent, Samson's first-class numbers read rather ordinary. In 55 first-class games for Kerala, he has amassed 3162 runs at an average of 37.64.

While admitting that IPL is a huge competition, Sreesanth also shed the importance of domestic cricket. He said:

“Yes, IPL is very important. IPL will give him fame, popularity, and riches, everything across the globe. But I have this strong feeling – for any cricketer for that matter – that they need to start doing extremely well for the state side, especially in first-class cricket."

Urging Samson to ply his trade for Kerala to help them win their first domestic laurels, Sreesanth said:

"Sanju has to come out and perform in first-class matches. Not just score a hundred, score 200s. Come and make the Kerala team win the Ranji Trophy! Make Kerala team win the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Then, the Kerala cricketers will come out on top.”

The wicketkeeper-batter was not selected for T20 World Cup 2022 after playing six T20Is in the ongoing year. He recently led India A to a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash over the visiting New Zealand A side in a List-A series.

"I’m very confident Sanju has got the talent and the ability. It’s just a matter of consistency" - Sreesanth on Samson's future

Sanju Samson's struggles with consistency have been well documented. Despite his clean strokeplay, his inability to convert starts has arguably held him back from reaching greater heights in national colors.

Citing Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan as examples of how wicketkeeper-batters made their way into the national squad, Sreesanth said:

“I’ve told him also, that he has to come back to first-class cricket and make Kerala win. He is the captain also, I genuinely hope he scores hundreds, not just one hundred in three years.

"He should come into the scene like how Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan came. I’m very confident Sanju has got the talent and the ability. It’s just a matter of consistency.”

Samson is likely to feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. He could be named as the vice-captain of the side as well, with Shikhar Dhawan touted to lead the second-string squad.

