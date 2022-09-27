"Petition for IPL to give him lifetime royalties" - Twitterati shower wishes as Brendon McCullum turns 41

It goes without saying that Brendon McCullum is one of the biggest names to have graced the sport. Considered to be well ahead of his time, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter is undoubtedly one of the greatest to have represented New Zealand.

Aside from his belligerent batting approach, McCullum was instrumental in leading the Blackcaps to the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015. An aggressive brand of cricket became the norm under his leadership across formats.

He is also renowned for setting the IPL ablaze on its opening night in 2008, blasting an unbeaten 158 off just 73 deliveries to mark the arrival of the marquee league.

As 'Baz' turned 42, his fans and former teammates took to Twitter to shower their wishes upon the current England Test coach. Here's a compilation of the same:

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Brendon McCullum's birthday. Quoting from his autobiography (about the first ever IPL match):



"I ... had scored exactly zero off the first seven balls I faced. In Twenty20 that's almost worse than getting out."



He understood the last line in 2008. Some don't, in 2022. Brendon McCullum's birthday. Quoting from his autobiography (about the first ever IPL match):"I ... had scored exactly zero off the first seven balls I faced. In Twenty20 that's almost worse than getting out."He understood the last line in 2008. Some don't, in 2022.

Abdur Rahman @Abdur_RahmanAb

🥇Most sixes in Test history: 107

🥇Highest score by NZ Test batter: 302

🥇The first IPL centurion & Second highest score: 158

🥇In T20 1st Player To Score (500, 1000, 1500, 2000)



Happy Birthday Brendon McCullum 🥇Fastest ever Test century: 54 balls🥇Most sixes in Test history: 107🥇Highest score by NZ Test batter: 302🥇The first IPL centurion & Second highest score: 158🥇In T20 1st Player To Score (500, 1000, 1500, 2000)Happy Birthday Brendon McCullum @Bazmccullum 🥇Fastest ever Test century: 54 balls🥇Most sixes in Test history: 107🥇Highest score by NZ Test batter: 302🥇The first IPL centurion & Second highest score: 158🥇In T20 1st Player To Score (500, 1000, 1500, 2000)Happy Birthday Brendon McCullum @Bazmccullum https://t.co/tJFRvb87Xn

hemanth @hemant19446299

#Baz #McCullum @Bazmccullum HBD to the man in the most iconic IPL photo ever! HBD to the man in the most iconic IPL photo ever!#Baz #McCullum @Bazmccullum https://t.co/mNyShDMPY7

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu On Baz's birthday, I shall once again petition for IPL to give him lifetime royalties... On Baz's birthday, I shall once again petition for IPL to give him lifetime royalties...

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa Happy birthday @Bazmccullum 🤗 Wish you a year as amazing as you are! Lots of love. Happy birthday @Bazmccullum 🤗 Wish you a year as amazing as you are! Lots of love.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Happy Birthday my brother #BrendonMcCullum one of the nicest guy on and off the field I have played with.. May you continue to rise and shine brother.. love always .. see you soon 🤗🤗 Happy Birthday my brother #BrendonMcCullum one of the nicest guy on and off the field I have played with.. May you continue to rise and shine brother.. love always .. see you soon 🤗🤗 https://t.co/nt1DnA9WYf

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



Happy birthday,



#AmiKKR From watching his 158* to him donning the coach's 🧢, what a journey it has been!Happy birthday, @Bazmccullum From watching his 158* to him donning the coach's 🧢, what a journey it has been! 💜Happy birthday, @Bazmccullum 🎂#AmiKKR https://t.co/zuYiZp7YT5

Sivy Kanefied @Sivy_KW578



NZ W/L Ratios 2013-16 [vs 2010-12]

Test: 1 [0.45]

ODI: 1.941 [0.612]

T20I: 1.4 [1.153]



With Bat -

Test: 2355 runs @ 45.28 [6 ]

ODI: 1486 runs & 128.32 SR [1 ]

T20I: 415 runs & 149.81 SR [4 50s]



Happy birthday to savior of NZC Brendon McCullum as NZ CaptainNZ W/L Ratios 2013-16 [vs 2010-12]Test: 1 [0.45]ODI: 1.941 [0.612]T20I: 1.4 [1.153]With Bat -Test: 2355 runs @ 45.28 [6ODI: 1486 runs & 128.32 SR [1T20I: 415 runs & 149.81 SR [4 50s]Happy birthday to savior of NZC @Bazmccullum Brendon McCullum as NZ CaptainNZ W/L Ratios 2013-16 [vs 2010-12]Test: 1 [0.45]ODI: 1.941 [0.612]T20I: 1.4 [1.153]With Bat -Test: 2355 runs @ 45.28 [6 💯]ODI: 1486 runs & 128.32 SR [1 💯]T20I: 415 runs & 149.81 SR [4 50s]Happy birthday to savior of NZC @Bazmccullum ❤️ https://t.co/4CGt7dDWvh

Lord's Cricket Ground @HomeOfCricket



Brendon McCullum celebrates his birthday today.



#LoveLords One of cricket's most entertaining battersBrendon McCullum celebrates his birthday today. One of cricket's most entertaining batters 🙌🎉 Brendon McCullum celebrates his birthday today.#LoveLords https://t.co/dBOOVW2zqU

Mannan Khan @cricketist47 Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Brendon McCullum's birthday. Quoting from his autobiography (about the first ever IPL match):



"I ... had scored exactly zero off the first seven balls I faced. In Twenty20 that's almost worse than getting out."



He understood the last line in 2008. Some don't, in 2022. Brendon McCullum's birthday. Quoting from his autobiography (about the first ever IPL match):"I ... had scored exactly zero off the first seven balls I faced. In Twenty20 that's almost worse than getting out."He understood the last line in 2008. Some don't, in 2022. Way ahead of his times was Mr. Bazz Mccullum. twitter.com/ovshake42/stat… Way ahead of his times was Mr. Bazz Mccullum. twitter.com/ovshake42/stat…

DeepPoint @imDeepPoint From mindless slogger at the start of his career to a decent batman and then to one of the most influential cricketers from New Zealand, ‘Baz’ has come a long way !!

Happy Birthday Brendon McCullum !! From mindless slogger at the start of his career to a decent batman and then to one of the most influential cricketers from New Zealand, ‘Baz’ has come a long way !! Happy Birthday Brendon McCullum !!

Brendon McCullum holds the record for the fastest Test century

McCullum was never averse to breaking records and became the first cricketer to play 100 Tests without missing a single one since his debut. He played a total of 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is for the Blackcaps, with his final appearance coming in 2016.

He scored the fastest Test hundred off just 54 deliveries against Australia in Christchurch in what turned out to be his final international game. The Kiwi skipper broke the record jointly held by Sir Vivian Richards and Misbah-ul-Haq, who scored theirs off 56 deliveries.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Here's a list of all the players with most sixes in Tests



#CricketTwitter Brendon McCullum has hit the most sixes in TestsHere's a list of all the players with most sixes in Tests Brendon McCullum has hit the most sixes in Tests 👏Here's a list of all the players with most sixes in Tests 🙌 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/MbYXeD5SFR

McCullum is currently the head coach of the England men's Test cricket team. Under his tutelage, England enjoyed a successful home summer, winning 6 of their 7 Tests against New Zealand, India and South Africa.

He represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. While his last appearance in the league as a player came in 2018, he coached the Knight Riders for three seasons from 2020,before quitting to take over the England job.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far