"RCB is waiting for you prince," "KKR homecoming?" - IPL fans on Twitter react as Gujarat Titans seemingly release Shubman Gill

In a shocking development ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction, Gujarat Titans (GT) have hinted at the release of Shubman Gill. The IPL 2022 champions posted a cryptic tweet on social media on Saturday, wishing Gill good luck for his next endeavors.

"It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour @ShubmanGill ! #Aavade," GT wrote on Twitter.

The Titans did not clarify the reason behind the tweet. But the tweet gives the impression that the franchise has released their star batter, although there is still no confirmation on the same.

Shubman Gill had a dream season with the Ahmedabad-based team earlier this year. He was one of the top run-getters in the IPL this year, scoring 483 runs in 16 matches.

Notably, Shubman smashed the winning six for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final against the Rajasthan Royals. Quite a few GT players have praised the dressing room atmosphere of the franchise, which is why the latest tweet from the Titans has left the cricket universe confused.

Gill did not write much in his response to the tweet from the Titans either. He simply posted a couple of emojis, leaving fans even more befuddled.

Shubman Gill and Gujarat Titans' interaction on Twitter draws mixed reactions from fans

The reactions to the two tweets have been diverse. Some cricket fans believe the latest interaction between Gill and GT is part of a brand advertisement campaign. Fans of other teams, on the other hand, have taken this opportunity to request their favorite franchises to sign the star Indian batter if he indeed has been released by the Titans.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Shubman Gill was one of the three pre-auction picks of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans were one of the two new entrants in the IPL 2022. The IPL organisers allowed them to pick three names from the list of players released by other teams.

GT roped in Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Gill, describing them as the three pillars of the team. It will be shocking if Gill is indeed released by GT.

