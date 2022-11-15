RR retained players 2023: Full list of players retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL Auction

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise have announced their retention list to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on December 23.

The Rajasthan-based franchise has retained a total of 16 players for the next edition of the IPL. New Zealand star players Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, and Aussie speedster Nathan Coulter-Nile have been released from the franchise.

RR, however, maintained its core players across three departments after an impressive performance in the latest edition of the IPL. They have quality batters in the form of Sanju Samson, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetymer, the spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and star pacers like Trent Boult and Obed McCoy.

Players retained by Rajasthan: Sanju Samson, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and KC Cariappa.

The franchise has a purse of Rs 13 crore ahead of the mini-auction.

RR retained players list with price ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Rajasthan Royals will have a purse of ₹13.20cr for the IPL 2023 auction. There are nine slots remaining for them ahead of the mini-auction.

1. Sanju Samson – ₹ 14 crore

2. Jos Buttler – ₹ 10 crore

3. Yashashvi Jaiswal – ₹ 4 crore

4. Ravichandran Ashwin – ₹ 5 crore

5. Trent Boult – ₹ 8 crore

6. Shimron Hetmyer – ₹ 8.5 crore

7. Devdutt Padikkal – ₹ 7.75 crore

8. Riyan Parag – ₹ 3.8 crore

9. KC Cariappa – ₹ 30 lakh

10. Prasidh Krishna – ₹ 10 crore

11. Yuzvendra Chahal – ₹ 6.5 crore

12. Navdeep Saini – ₹ 2.6 crore

13. Obed McCoy - ₹ 75 lakh

14. Kuldeep Sen – ₹ 20 lakh

15. Kuldip Yadav – ₹ 20 lakh

16. Dhruv Jurel - ₹ 20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals released players

Anunay Singh – ₹ 20 lakh

Karun Nair – ₹ 1.4 crore

Tejas Baroka – ₹ 20 lakh

Shubham Garhwal – ₹ 20 lakh

James Neesham – ₹ 1.5 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile – ₹ 2 crore

Daryl Mitchell – ₹ 75 lakh

RR, who emerged as runners-up in the last edition of the IPL, will be looking to fill their loopholes in the mini-auction.

