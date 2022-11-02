Shikhar Dhawan appointed Punjab Kings' skipper for IPL 2023

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have decided to move on from Mayank Agarwal as captain, with veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan set to take over. The franchise's official Twitter handle announced the same on Wednesday, November 3.

Dhawan joined the franchise ahead of the 2022 season, fetching INR 8.25 crores at the auction. He was also the first player to be bought in the auction ahead of the 15th season of the tournament.

Punjab Kings retained only two players - Agarwal and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh from the previous season.

Dhawan has been one of the most consistent batters in the last few seasons. The southpaw experienced a stellar season in 2020, hammering 618 runs at a strike rate of almost 145 for the Delhi Capitals.

The veteran batter amassed 460 runs, maintaining a strike rate of 122.6, averaging a decent 38.33 in his debut season for the Punjab franchise.

Nevertheless, the franchise fared poorly in IPL 2022, finishing sixth, having won and lost seven each. Agarwal, who led them last year, performed poorly with the bat, managing only 196 runs at a woeful average of 16.33.

Dhawan has considerable captaincy experience, leading India's second-string teams in ODI cricket recently. His next assignment will be the limited-overs series in New Zealand.

In IPL history, the veteran has skippered in 11 games, winning four and losing seven.

Punjab Kings overhaul their coaching staff

Trevor Bayliss has previously coached the SRH and KKR. (Image Credits: Getty)

Following another flattening season, the Punjab Kings didn't retain their previous coaching staff, including of the likes of Anil Kumble and Jonty Rhodes.

Instead, Trevor Bayliss will be the head coach and Brad Haddin will be his assistant.

All franchises must submit a list of retained and released players to the IPL governing council by November 15. It remains to be seen whether the franchise retain or release Mayank Agarwal for the upcoming season.

