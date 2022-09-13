T20 World Cup 2022: "It means one of my favorite players will have to make way" - Rohan Gavaskar on whether Virat Kohli should open for India

Rohan Gavaskar feels Virat Kohli opening the batting for Team India in the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year will be a great option. He, however, added that it would also mean that KL Rahul, one of his favorite players, would have to sit out.

The selectors picked the 15-member Indian squad for the global event on Monday, September 12. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will likely open for the Men in Blue in the tournament, with Kohli slated to bat at No. 3.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Gavaskar was asked whether Kohli should open as it gives the team the option to bat Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3 and then slot in Rishabh Pant as a left-hander at No. 4. He replied:

"I think it's a great option. SKY batting at No. 3 is a very pleasing thought but I have to say if Virat opens, he has shown what a tremendous success he is as an opener, it means one of my favorite players will have to make way, which is KL Rahul."

While highlighting the prowess of an in-form Rahul, Gavaskar added that Suryakumar batting at No. 3 is a desirable option. The former India all-rounder said:

"When KL Rahul is on song, he is an absolute class act. So it's one of those tricky sort of situations but SKY at No. 3, I think that's what we want. He is one of our best batters in T20."

Cricket Videos🏏 @Crickket__Video



KL Rahul - "then what do you want me to do? Sit out on the bench? (Laughs)".



#71stcentury #KingKohli

#ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli

Question - "should Virat Kohli continue to open the innings for India?".KL Rahul - "then what do you want me to do? Sit out on the bench? (Laughs)". Question - "should Virat Kohli continue to open the innings for India?".KL Rahul - "then what do you want me to do? Sit out on the bench? (Laughs)".#71stcentury #KingKohli#ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohlihttps://t.co/7csMlkmnCR

Rahul, who was India's stand-in skipper for their last game of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan, was asked in the post-match press conference if the team is looking to bat Kohli at the top of the order going forward. He retorted by questioning whether he should himself sit out in such a scenario.

"Those are phenomenal numbers" - Rohan Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's record as an opener

Virat Kohli has opened for India in nine T20Is.

Gavaskar pointed out that Kohli has an exceptional record as a T20I opener. He explained:

"You look at Virat's T20 international numbers, they are outstanding. He averages about 55-57 and his strike rate is about 160, those are phenomenal numbers. His last two innings, again unbeaten innings - 80 and 122 - that tells you that he probably relishes opening as well."

Gavaskar highlighted that the former India skipper expressed his desire to bat at the top of the order in the past. The cricketer-turned-commentator observed:

"If memory serves me right, he said he wanted to open in the Indian T20 league in this edition or the last edition. He said that's a spot I want to be. So it's obviously something that he wants to do, so it's definitely a big option for the Indian team."

Kohli has predominantly opened for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has not enjoyed great success.

The modern batting great had said after his unbeaten 80-run knock against England last year that he wanted to continue opening with Rohit in T20Is but opted not to exercise that option at the T20 World Cup 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Virat Kohli open for India at the T20 World Cup instead of KL Rahul? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna