"Wack-Wack" - Chris Gayle says price of Lamborghini car increased 3x after he signed on it 

Universe Boss Chris Gayle recently shared a reel on his official Instagram account. The former West Indies captain can be seen signing the front part of a green Lamborghini car in the video.

Gayle has not been much active on the field this year. He skipped IPL 2022 and has not played any international matches as well. It is unclear if he has retired or not, but the star player's name is absent from West Indies' ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

Having played for the Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket a few weeks ago, Gayle seems to be enjoying his time off the field in Dubai. He gave an update to his fans on Instagram with the following reel on Monday.

"The price just triple up….Wack-Wack! #Lamborghini #reels #dubai," Gayle captioned the reel.

Gayle put his own song, 'Wack We a Wack' in the background of this Instagram reel. The video has since gone viral on Instagram, with more than 35,000 fans liking the reel. Over 100 fans have left a comment under the post as well.

Will Chris Gayle play in IPL 2023?

After missing the IPL 2022 season, Chris Gayle posted a video of himself training at the gym. He wrote in the caption that he is preparing for the next IPL season. Gayle mentioned in one of his interviews as well that he will put his name in the next IPL Auction.

A veteran player like Gayle could be a fantastic addition to any IPL franchise. Royal Challengers Bangalore inducted him into the Hall of Fame, and it will be interesting to see if they sign him for the 2023 IPL season.

Chris Gayle has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in the IPL. Despite having so many records to his name, the Universe Boss has never won the IPL trophy. He will be keen to win one IPL title before calling it a day on his career.

