1 promising uncapped player from each team who is impressing in IPL 2024 ft. Riyan Parag

Since 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a launchpad for young players to showcase their talent. Moreover, it also helps the veteran cricketers to make a comeback with their riveting performances.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah received India call-ups owing to their IPL performances. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin made their way into the T20I setup.

On that note, let's take a look at one uncapped player from each team, who has impressed after the first two weeks of IPL 2024.

1) Mumbai Indians - Akash Madhwal

Right-arm pacer Akash Madhwal finished with figures of 3/20 in his first IPL 2024 game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Madhwal dismissed Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin. Although Mumbai Indians (MI) could not seal the game, he has cemented his place in the XI for upcoming games.

2) Lucknow Super Giants - Mayank Yadav

The Lucknow-based franchise has unearthed a special talent in the form of Mayank Yadav this season. In his debut game against the Punjab Kings, Yadav returned with figures of 3/27.

The 21-year-old followed it up with a sensational performance of 3/14 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has certainly let the speedometers run wild with speeds of over 150 kph consistently and is a bright prospect for India.

3) Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, who has been coached by Yuvraj Singh, has been sensational for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side in IPL 2024. Sharma's aggression has boosted the team's confidence, and given SRH fans a hint of a playoff spot his year.

The southpaw slammed 63 off 23 balls against Mumbai Indians, which saw Sunrisers post the highest-ever IPL total of 277. In his recent game, Sharma hammered 37 off 12 balls against Chennai Super Kings.

4) Punjab Kings - Shashank Singh

It was certainly an emotional moment for Punjab Kings' batter Shashank Singh on Thursday. Singh remained unbeaten on 61 off 29 balls to take his side home against Gujarat Titans.

After being involved in a mistaken identity in the IPL 2024 auction, Singh needed that innings to prove himself on the big stage.

5) Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag

Another player stunning his doubters this season is Riyan Parag, who has set the IPL alight with his superlative performances for Rajasthan Royals. With 181 runs in three innings, Parag is second on the batting charts.

Apart from his mature innings of 54* off 39 against MI, Parag stole the limelight with his knock of 84* off 45 against Delhi Capitals. He smashed 25 runs off Anrich Nortje in the last over of the innings.

6) Chennai Super Kings - Sameer Rizvi

Debutant Sameer Rizvi stunned the cricket fraternity, when he slammed a sixer off his first ball against Rashid Khan.

With a reputation of being a ferocious six-hitter, Rizvi certainly justified his promotion ahead of MS Dhoni as he hit another maximum in the long-on region. Although he was dismissed on 14 off 6, Rizvi gave an account of his impressive talent.

7) Kolkata Knight Riders - Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana certainly held his nerves when he defended 13 runs off the final over for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After being hit for a six in the first ball, Rana used variations to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen and win the game.

The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 3/33 in four overs. He followed it up with figures of 2/39 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

8) Gujarat Titans - Sai Sudharsan

Standout batter Sai Sudharsan has been terrific with his composure and solidity early in this season. With 160 runs in four innings, Sudharsan is the glue to the Gujarat Titans batting department.

He has returned with innings of 45, 37, 45, and 33, and is the reliable contributor to the team.

9) Delhi Capitals - Abhisek Porel

Apart from Rishabh Pant's comeback, one noticeable positive for Delhi Capitals has been Abhisek Porel.

Coming as an 'Impact Player,' the keeper-batter impressed by slamming 25 runs off Harshal Patel against Punjab Kings.

10) Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Mahipal Lomror

Mahipal Lomror ranks among one of the best uncapped players this season due to his blistering innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Chasing 182, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans lost hope when the team was struggling at 103/6 in the 15th over. However, the southpaw delivered a terrific performance, slamming 33 off 13 balls. Although he could not seal the game for RCB, the youngster gave them a hope.