2 factors behind the success of Mumbai Indians against the Delhi Capitals

Sachin Iyer FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 347 // 19 Apr 2019, 08:39 IST

Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi capitals y by 40 runs(Image courtesy:iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians crushed the Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday to climb up to the second position in the points table. Batting first, the Mumbai Indians made a healthy 168 on a slow track. The Delhi Capitals could score only 128 runs within the 20 overs. The poor record at home still continues for the Capitals. Let us look at the two major factors which helped the Mumbai Indians register their sixth win of the season.

#1. A combined effort from all the batsmen gave enough runs on board

Hardik Pandya's all round performance will be crucial in India's World Cup run (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

Starting with the openers, all the Mumbai batsmen contributed equally towards the team total. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 30 runs from 22 balls, which included 3 fours and a six. Quinton de Kock, who is in good form, didn't disappoint either. His 35 came in 27 balls with 2 fours and as many sixes. Although Suryakumar Yadav took 27 balls for his 26, he kept the scoreboard ticking during the middle overs. The Pandya brothers did what the doctors prescribed for the Mumbai franchise - the slog over the counter-attack. Hardik Pandya scored 32 runs from just 15 balls with two fours and three sixes, while his brother Krunal Pandya remained not out on 37 from 26 balls with 5 fours.

#2. Exceptional utilisation of the bowlers by Rohit Sharma

Rohit used his spinners efficiently in a slow track to turn the game his way (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

On a slow track, the Mumbai skipper used his bowlers in a brilliant manner. After the initial onslaught by the Delhi openers, he bought in the spinners at the right time to break Delhi's partnerships at the right intervals. After the batting powerplay, DC were in a strong position with 48 runs without the loss of any wicket.

But Rahul Chahar drew first blood for MI in the 7th over followed by a wicket in each of his next two overs. When Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah gave enough support from the other end, Mumbai were able to restrict the Delhi Capitals to a paltry 128.