2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by RCB in their IPL 2023 match vs RR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got their playoff push back on track in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they thrashed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 112 runs on Sunday, May 14.

With the win, Bangalore lifted their net run rate from the depths of negativity to a promising +0.166. They also leapfrogged Rajasthan in the standings and moved into fifth place, giving themselves an excellent chance of qualifying if they keep their winning momentum going.

Although the nature of their win was extremely one-sided, it wasn't a perfect night at the office for Faf du Plessis and Co. They are still finding their ideal combination and have a few kinks to iron out as we approach the end of the league stage of the competition.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by RCB in their IPL 2023 match against RR.

#3 Mistake - Virat Kohli's start in the powerplay wasn't ideal

Virat Kohli [left] didn't look to find the boundary often enough in the powerplay

Virat Kohli didn't have to face up against Trent Boult, who trapped him in front for a duck in the reverse fixture. However, the former RCB skipper did have to counter Sandeep Sharma and Adam Zampa, who have troubled him in the past.

Kohli is usually one to attempt to assert his dominance over negative match-ups, but he was more than happy to turn the ball into the gaps and pick up singles. Batting was the easiest in the first few overs of the first innings, but the opening batter didn't seem too intent on making the most of the powerplay.

Kohli struck at around 100 in the powerplay before being dismissed in the seventh over while trying to up the ante. He should've chanced his luck a little earlier and tried to maximize the field restrictions.

#2 Masterstroke - Yet another match-defining partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis

RCB's overseas duo have amassed five 50-plus [and four 100-plus] partnerships in IPL 2023

Where would RCB be without terrific counter-attacking partnerships from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell?

Ahead of RCB's clash against RR, Maxwell and Du Plessis had already been involved in four century partnerships in IPL 2023. While they didn't reach the three-figure mark this time around, the duo put on 69 for the second wicket, seeing their side through a tricky period in the middle overs.

While Du Plessis was content to play second fiddle, Maxwell toyed with the field as he often does when he's at his best. The Aussie batter struck five fours and three sixes in his knock, which was made at a strike rate of 163.63 with barely any risks.

Bangalore would've definitely struggled against RR without Du Plessis' stability and Maxwell's explosiveness.

#1 Mistake - RCB sent in Dinesh Karthik to face three overs of leg-spin

Dinesh Karthik was trapped in front for a two-ball duck

Dinesh Karthik is known to struggle against leg-spin. In fact, since the start of IPL 2020, the keeper-batter averages a miserable 5.1 against that style of bowling.

For some reason, though, after Mahipal Lomror was dismissed trying to take on Adam Zampa, RCB decided to send in Karthik. The Aussie spinner had five balls left in his final over, and Yuzvendra Chahal was all set to bowl two of the remaining four overs after that.

Karthik was never going to succeed against them, and he ended up bagging a two-ball duck after playing all around one from Zampa. Anuj Rawat and Michael Bracewell, who came in after DK, should've been used ahead of him. Rawat even played a superb cameo to lift Bangalore to a defendable total.

