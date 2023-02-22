2 teams which will play IPL 2023 home matches at 2 different stadiums

The BCCI announced the IPL 2023 schedule a few days ago. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will square off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the grand opening encounter.

For the first time since 2019, the Indian Premier League will return to its original home-and-away format. Teams will play a total of 14 matches in the league round - seven at home and seven at the opposing team's home venue.

This year, two teams will play a home match for the first time in the league stage. Gujarat Titans will host a league game for the first time at the Narendra Modi Stadium, while Lucknow Super Giants will host other teams at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for the first time as well.

Eight out of the 10 teams will play all of their league matches at the same venue only. However, two franchises have opted to play their home games at two different stadiums. They have a primary home ground, which will play host to five of the seven games, while their secondary home stadium will host the remaining two matches.

In this listicle now, we will look at the two such teams that have decided to use two different home venues in IPL 2023.

#1 Punjab Kings home venues in IPL 2023 - Mohali and Dharamsala

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Australia v New Zealand (Image: Getty)

Punjab Kings have opted for two different home venues in the upcoming IPL season. Their primary home ground is the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, which will play host to five home games of the Punjab-based franchise.

Their secondary home venue is the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. IPL will return to the picturesque venue for the first time since the 2013 season.

Punjab Kings have used Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium and Cuttack's Barabati Stadium as secondary venues in previous seasons as well. This year, they have decided to play their home games in Mohali and Dharamsala. The two matches which will happen in Dharamsala are against Delhi Capitals (May 17) and Rajasthan Royals (May 19).

#2 Rajasthan Royals home venues in IPL 2023 - Jaipur and Guwahati

2nd T20 International: India v South Africa (Image: Getty)

Last season's runners-up Rajasthan Royals have also opted for two different home venues in IPL 2023. Their primary home ground will be Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium. Jaipur last hosted an IPL match in 2019.

Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium will make its debut in IPL 2023. The Indian Premier League will head to the northeast part of the country for the first time ever. Rajasthan Royals wanted to host two of their home matches in IPL 2020 in Guwahati, but the tournament was shifted to the UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In IPL 2023, RR will play two home games at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The matches are against Punjab Kings (April 5) and Delhi Capitals (April 8).

