2017 IPL Auction: 5 players Mumbai Indians will look to buy

Mumbai Indians will look to strengthen their squad as they aim for a third IPL crown.

by Vignesh Ananthasubramanian 17 Feb 2017

Jason Roy is one of the best T20 batsmen in the world right now

The road to the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to get underway as the 2017 IPL auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 20. All the franchises would have done their homework and identified the requirements of their team.

Two-time champions, Mumbai Indians have a lot of bases to cover as they will look to improve on their last year’s performance. Though they look strong on paper, they still need a few additions in key departments.

They go into the auction with a purse of Rs. 11.55 crore and can buy a maximum of seven cricketers that include three overseas professionals.

Let us take a look at a few players the franchise will look to buy in the upcoming auction.

#1 Jason Roy

One of the main objectives for Mukesh Ambani’s franchise will be getting a good opening partner for their skipper Rohit Sharma. Last season, Rohit had three different opening partners and none of those three combinations proved to be successful.

The franchise retained two of the three openers, Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons, while Kiwi opener Martin Guptill was released.

Rohit is known to get his eye in before going for the kill. So, the team management might want their skipper to open with an aggressive batsman as it will help the team get some quick runs early in the innings and at the same time, it will also allow the Indian to play his natural game.

In that case, England opener Jason Roy is someone who fits the bill perfectly. In spite of being vulnerable against spinners, Roy is likely to be one of the most sought after players at the auction and the two-time champions will look to poach him ahead of the tenth edition.