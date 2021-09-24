IPL 2021: 5 approaching milestones for Delhi Capitals players

The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has begun in the UAE and it's great to see our favorite teams in action again. It's also a treat to see players achieve individual milestones every year. The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets on Wednesday night to retain top spot in the points table. On that note, let's take a look at five DC players who are close to reaching major landmarks in the IPL.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane is just 59 shy of scoring 4,000 IPL runs

Ajinkya is in line to become the eighth Indian player to score 4000 IPL runs.

33-year-old Ajinkya Rahane has played for four different franchises over the course of his IPL career. But he is likely to achieve an incredible feat in DC colors.

Rahane is just 59 runs short of scoring 4,000 IPL runs. He recently crossed the landmark of playing 150 IPL matches, but was left out of Wednesday's fixture against SRH.

If Rahane is included in DC's playing XI against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, he could reach the milestone of scoring 4,000 runs in the IPL. He would become the eighth Indian and the 11th overall player to achieve the feat.

#2 Amit Mishra is just 5 wickets away from being the highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Amit Mishra could become IPL' all-time leading wicket-taker by the end of the season.

Having played around 154 matches in the IPL, Amit Mishra has 166 wickets to his name, including one five-for and four four-wicket hauls.

The 38-year-old is now just five wickets behind former Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Lasith Malinga to be crowned the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

Moreover, the leg-spinner already holds the title of taking the most hat-tricks in the IPL - three.

#3 Marcus Stoinis is 104 shy of scoring 1,000 IPL runs

Marcus Stoinis could reach the milestone of scoring 1000 IPL runs in the coming games.

Marcus Stoinis is one of the best all-rounders to come out of Australia in recent times, mainly in the shortest format. Having played 55 IPL matches so far, the 32-year-old has 896 runs to his name.

Stoinis is now 104 away from scoring 1,000 IPL runs. He might not have gotten a chance to bat in Wednesday's game against SRH. But with the form that he is in, we can expect to see him achieve that milestone pretty soon.

#4 Steve Smith is just 63 short of completing 2,500 IPL runs

Steve Smith could cross the 2500-run mark in the IPL this season

Ahead of IPL 2021, Steve Smith was bought by Delhi Capitals at auction. In the six matches that he has played so far this season, the former Australian skipper has scored 104 runs.

In total, he has been a part of 101 IPL matches, scoring 2,437 runs and is just 63 short of having 2,500 IPL runs under his belt. While he hasn't featured in all the matches this season, we believe the right-hander could have a role to play as the season progresses.

We hope to see him cross the 2500-run mark in the IPL this season.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan needs 10 more fours to get to 650 boundaries

Shikhar Dhawan has already crossed the 4000-run mark in IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan's form in IPL 2021 has been amazing. The southpaw has scored 422 runs at an average of almost 53 in nine matches this season.

Over the course of his IPL career, the 35-year-old has 5,619 runs to his name in 185 matches, including 640 fours and 117 sixes.

The Delhi Capitals opener is just 10 more fours away from hitting 650 IPL boundaries and would be the first to do so in the history of the tournament. Wouldn't that be a treat to watch?

