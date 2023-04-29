3 Atharva Taide knocks that show he has a bright future

Over the last sixteen years, the cash-rich Indian Premier League has entertained fans all over the world courtesy of the quality of cricket on display. The case has been no different this time, as the ten teams have produced some pretty good performances to maintain the level of the tournament.

Since its inception in 2008, one of the hallmarks of the tournament has been its ability to unearth some fine youngsters, some of whom have gone on to represent their respective countries.

Some of them include Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, and Umran Malik. This year too, we have seen a few youngsters grab their opportunities and announce themselves on the big stage.

One of them is Atharva Taide, who recently turned 23. Taide, who represents the Punjab Kings, has played four games so far, scoring 99 runs at a strike rate of more than 170. In his first few outings, he got starts before finally playing a substantial knock against LSG yesterday.

On that note, here are three of his knocks that prove that Atharva Taide has a bright future ahead of him:

#1 66 vs LSG (IPL 2023)

Atharva Taide recently announced himself on the big stage with a fine innings against the Lucknow Supergiants.

The Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first, following which LSG posted 257-5, the second-highest total in the history of the tournament. A win for Punjab seemed quite unlikely, but Taide, batting at number 3, came out with a positive outlook.

He smashed 66 runs from just 36 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries and two maximums. His strike rate of 183.33 was commendable, and the southpaw played some brilliant shots against the likes of Amit Mishra and Avesh Khan.

#2 112 vs Punjab (Ranji Trophy 2022-23)

Atharva Taide compiled a fine century against a potent Punjab side in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

In a recent Ranji Trophy match between Vidarbha and Punjab, the latter won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Atharva Taide, batting at number 3, struck a fine century to help his side post a total of 273 for the loss of six wickets before they opted to declare. It was a special innings from the youngster considering that he was one of only two batters who got going.

The opposition's bowling attack was also potent, as it comprised the likes of Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande, and Baltej Singh. His efforts earned him the award for player-of-the-match.

#3 43 vs Rajasthan (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022)

In a game between Vidarbha and Rajasthan in last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the latter won the toss and opted to field first. Atharva Taide opened the innings for Vidarbha and, despite the fall of an early wicket, played positively.

Taide eventually scored 43 runs off just 24 deliveries at a strike rate of almost 180. His innings included three sixes and five fours, and it came against an attack comprising Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Rahul Chahar.

His innings was crucial, as most of the other batters found it difficult to score runs, and Vidarbha managed to post a total of 136 on the board. Rajasthan chased down the total without breaking a sweat, but the game provided the fans with the earliest signs of Taide's talent.

