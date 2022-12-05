3 attributes Jasprit Bumrah will add to the Indian team when he returns

That Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the finest bowlers to have come out of the Indian sub-continent requires no reiteration. Having burst onto the scene with an interesting, unorthodox bowling action, he has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest bowlers in the current era across formats.

His untimely injury - a back stress fracture - threw a spanner into India's work prior to the recent T20 World Cup in Australia. The Men in Blue suffered a hammering at the hands of England in the semi-finals and the absence of their lead pacer was felt.

While the pool of fast-bowling talent remains immense in the country at this point, there is no doubt that the Mumbai Indians speedster is one of a kind. His value has been well-documented given the number of impactful performances he has turned in, but that has only become more prominent in his absence.

What is it that India are missing then in his absence? Here's a look at three attributes that Bumrah will bring to the setup once he returns from injury.

#1 Bumrah is a seasoned campaigner

It's pretty obvious that experience is worth its weight in gold in international cricket. With 30 Tests, 72 ODIs, and 60 T20Is under his belt, Bumrah brings that in abundance to the Indian setup.

Mohammed Siraj is doing a fine job across formats and continues to make a swift rise up the ladder. Mohammed Shami also brings in an abundance of experience that the Men in Blue immensely value.

The attack wears a well-rounded, potent look with Bumrah's presence, though, and his experience will solidify it even further once he returns.

#2 Versatility

Be it swinging the new ball, generating movement off the deck, bowling a bouncer, or sneaking in a yorker at the death, Bumrah has it all. It's hard to find a more complete fast bowler across formats in today's game and his record speaks for itself in that regard.

What sets him apart is his ability to take the pitch out of the equation. It can be a track as grassy as the Center Court of Wimbledon, or a benign one with little to work with for a bowler. Such is his craft that he will find a way to survive and turn to the assortment of tricks he has rolled up his sleeve.

In desperate times, such as the opening ODI against Bangladesh where their bowlers failed to dismiss the last-wicket pair, his versatility is the ingredient that will come to their aid.

#3 He brings a factor of intimidation

Bumrah is close to irreplaceable in the current Indian setup. This is not just down to his skillsets and versatility, but also owing to the intimidation factor that is bound to worry opposition batters.

No bowler or opponent can be taken lightly, but there is no doubt that the Indian attack lacked the incisive teeth it required when Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

Much like Mitchell Starc, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Jofra Archer do for their respective teams, Bumrah brings about that intimidating aspect that can play on the minds of opposition batters. You take that out of the setup and it's a huge psychological shift in confidence.

Needless to say, India will welcome this with open arms once their superstar seamer returns from injury.

How should India manage Jasprit Bumrah's return to the national setup? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 major areas of concern India need to address before the 2023 ODI World Cup

Poll : 0 votes