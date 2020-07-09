3 batsmen dismissed by both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in international cricket

Here is a look at the three cricketers who have been dismissed by both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

All three cricketers have been prominent batsmen for their respective teams.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are more renowned for their batting than their bowling

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are considered to be among the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game. While the former is the highest run-scorer of all time in Test and ODI cricket, the latter sits atop the top run-getters list in the T20I format.

Apart from being accomplished batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are known to love their bowling as well. While the Mumbaikar was a more regular bowler in international cricket, the Delhite has rolled his arm over on a few occasions.

Sachin Tendulkar has bagged 201 wickets in international cricket - 46 in Tests, 154 in ODIs and a solitary wicket in the only T20I he played. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has just 8 scalps to his name in international cricket - 4 each in ODIs and T20Is.

On that note, let us have a look at the three prominent batsmen that the duo have dismissed in international cricket.

#1 Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen was the first batsman to be dismissed by both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Kevin Pietersen became the first batsman to be dismissed by both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in international cricket. While Sachin Tendulkar got the better of him in a Test match, Virat Kohli did so with his very first delivery in T20I cricket.

Kevin Pietersen was dismissed by Sachin Tendulkar in the 3rd Test of India's tour of England, played at the Oval in August 2007. The middle-order batsman was caught by Rahul Dravid at 1st slip while going for an expansive drive after having scored 41 runs in England's first innings of the said Test match.

Sachin Tendulkar bowled a total of 26 overs in that Test match, with Pietersen being his only victim. The match eventually ended in a draw, with England finishing at 369/6 in their second innings while chasing an improbable 500 runs for victory.

This was also the only time Sachin Tendulkar dismissed Kevin Pietersen in international cricket. In Test cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has bowled 52 deliveries to Pietersen in which the latter has scored 29 runs, while the 4 balls in ODI cricket yielded 7 runs.

Virat Kohli dismissed Kevin Pietersen in the only T20I of India's tour to England, played at Manchester in August 2011. The England No. 3 was stumped by MS Dhoni for an individual score of 33 runs off a wide delivery bowled by Virat Kohli, his first ball in T20I cricket.

Virat Kohli bowled 3 overs in that T20I match but could not claim any other wickets. England went on to win the match by 6 wickets as they overhauled India's score of 165 runs.

This was also the only occasion when Kevin Pietersen has been dismissed by Virat Kohli in international cricket. He scored 10 runs off the 16 deliveries he faced of the current Indian skipper's bowling in ODI cricket, and 3 runs from 4 balls in T20Is.

#2 Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez was the second batsman to be dismissed by both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Mohammad Hafeez happens to the second batsman to be dismissed by both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in international cricket. While Sachin Tendulkar got rid of him in an ODI match, Virat Kohli did so in T20I cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar dismissed Mohammad Hafeez in the 1st ODI of Pakistan's tour to India, played at Kochi in April 2005. Hafeez, who was batting at No. 6 at the time, was caught by Ashish Nehra for an individual score of 42 runs, becoming Sachin Tendulkar's 5th victim of the match.

Sachin Tendulkar's 5-wicket haul helped India defeat Pakistan by a massive margin of 87 runs in that match. Apart from Hafeez, the gifted spinner also dismissed Inzamam-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi, and Mohammad Sami in his spell of 5/50 in 10 overs.

This was the only occasion when Sachin Tendulkar dismissed Mohammad Hafeez in his international career. The Pakistan batsman scored 27 runs off the 33 deliveries he faced in ODI cricket, the only format in which Sachin Tendulkar bowled to him.

Virat Kohli accounted for Mohammad Hafeez in India's group stage match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, played at Colombo in September 2012. The Pakistan opener, who had scored 15 runs, was bowled while trying to make room to play a delivery from outside leg to the off-side.

Virat Kohli bowled 3 overs in the T20I match conceding 21 runs, with Hafeez as his only victim. India went on to win the match by 8 wickets after Pakistan were bowled out for 128 runs.

Virat Kohli has bowled to Mohammad Hafeez only in the T20I format of the game, conceding 16 runs off his 13 deliveries with the aforementioned instance the only time he got rid of him.

#3 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum was the third batsman to be dismissed by both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Brendon McCullum became the third batsman to fall victim to both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in international cricket. While Sachin Tendulkar dismissed him in a Test match, Virat Kohli did so in an ODI encounter.

Sachin Tendulkar accounted for Brendon McCullum in the 3rd Test of India's tour to New Zealand, played at Wellington in April 2009. McCullum was given out caught by Rahul Dravid at 1st slip off a big-spinning leg break, after having scored just 6 runs in New Zealand's second innings of the said Test match.

Sachin Tendulkar also dismissed James Franklin in the same innings but his spell of 2/45 off 9 overs could not help India win the Test match. New Zealand held on for a draw assisted by rain, as they finished at a score of 281/8 while chasing a massive target of 617 runs in the fourth innings.

This is the only time Brendon McCullum was dismissed by Sachin Tendulkar in his international career. The Kiwi scored 9 runs off the 14 deliveries he faced from the Master Blaster in Test cricket and 10 runs from 9 balls in ODIs.

Brendon McCullum was dismissed by Virat Kohli in the 5th ODI of India's tour to New Zealand, played at Wellington in January 2014. McCullum, who was the Kiwi captain at that time, was caught at cover by Rohit Sharma for an individual score of 23 runs.

The dynamic batsman was Virat Kohli's only victim in the 7 overs he bowled in that match while conceding 36 runs. The Blackcaps went on to thrash India by 87 runs despite a fighting 83-run knock by Virat Kohli.

This was the only time Virat Kohli dismissed Brendon McCullum in international cricket, even though he has bowled to the latter in all three formats of the game. While McCullum has scored 13 runs off 25 deliveries in Test cricket, he has gathered 4 and 14 runs in ODIs and T20Is off 5 and 9 balls respectively.

Apart from international cricket, Virat Kohli has also dismissed Brendon McCullum on one occasion in the IPL. The opening batsman was caught by Dirk Nannes at short third man while playing for Kochi Tuskers against RCB in IPL 2011.

