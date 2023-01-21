3 batters who can break Rohit Sharma's record for most ODI double-hundreds

Scoring a double-hundred in ODIs is not an easy job by any means. It requires skill of the highest order, coupled with some luck as well. It isn't a surprise then that only 8 batters have been able to achieve the coveted feat. The great Sachin Tendulkar was the first to score a double ton in ODIs and the latest to join the club is the extremely talented Shubman Gill.

But when we talk about double-tons in ODIs, one name instantly strikes the mind, that of Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper has scored three double-centuries in what is a ridiculous achievement. His first came in 2013 when he scored 209 against the visiting Aussies.

The following year, he notched up another double ton, this time producing an unbelievable knock of 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata. The poor Islanders were on the receiving end of Sharma's third double hundred as well, which he smashed in 2017. No other batter has even scored two double hundreds and it is quite possible that The Hitman's record will stay for a long time.

However, the game is progressing at a rapid rate and players have started playing ODIs as extended T20s. Consequently, the frequency at which teams are scoring 300-350 has also increased and will continue to increase.

This also means that there will be more double-hundreds in the future, as we have recently seen with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill joining the club. Here, we look at three batters who are capable of breaking Rohit Sharma's record for most ODI double centuries.

3 batters who can break Rohit Sharma's record for most ODI double tons

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is the latest to join the 200 club B

It is still early days as far as Shubman Gill's international career is concerned, but in the limited number of games that he's played in, the Punjab batter has won the hearts of cricket fans. He has featured in 20 ODIs thus far, averaging in excess of 70 and has 3 centuries to his name. One of those was a double-century against New Zealand in Hyderabad, an innings which was full of class.

Gill is just 23 years old and has a bright future ahead of him across all formats. He opens the batting and has the ability to score at a rapid rate, proof of which is his strike rate of 107.33 in ODIs.

He is also capable of clearing the fence on a regular basis as he showed in his innings of 208 against the Kiwis, smashing 9 sixes during his innings. This makes Gill a top candidate to score multiple double tons in ODIs and even break his skipper's record.

#2 Dewald Brevis

Brewis is touted to be a future star given his talent and skill

It's not for nothing that 19-year-old Dewald Brevis has earned the nickname 'Baby AB' in the cricket circle. The young South African, who is yet to make his international debut, has already played some remarkable innings in his brief career.

In October 2022, he smashed the the highest score in T20s, plundering his way to a score of 162 off just 57 deliveries. Brevis has also featured in the IPL, having been bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 Dewald Brevis. No need to say more Dewald Brevis. No need to say more

It is only a matter of time before Brevis makes his debut for the Proteas and given the talent that he possesses, he could be around for a long time. Brevis can take attacks apart and he will only get better as he plays more and more.

With the skill and natural ability that he has, Brevis is definitely capable of scoring a double hundred in ODIs and could also go on to break his IPL captain's record. After all, he has the chance to learn a thing or two about scoring double tons from Rohit during the IPL.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has scored the fastest double ton in ODIs

Another remarkably gifted player, Ishan Kishan, has already scored a double hundred in one-day cricket. He smashed 210 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in an innings which was laced with 10 sixes and 24 fours.

After his innings, Kishan admitted that he could have even scored a triple-century had he carried his bat. Kishan was dismissed in the 36th over, proving that it was an ultra-destructive knock.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN https://t.co/PepchFwFF1

Kishan is just 24 years of age and he too has the potential to serve India for a long period of time. The southpaw is a naturally aggressive batter and there is no doubt that he will play more such innings in the future. Kishan could end up scoring multiple double-tons in the future and could also be a threat to Rohit Sharma's record.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes